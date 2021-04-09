For UR, W&M spring football exhausts and rewards. 'Nobody wants to not play.'

At W&M, UR is likely to place Spiders in positions they haven’t played before, Richmond coach Russ Huesman indicated this week, because of manpower shortages. W&M has several players “with a question mark on their availability,” said Tribe coach Mike London. “That’s just where we are.”

Still, something beats nothing. UR and W&M got something.

“You work all year just to kind of get out there and go play with your teammates,” said Spiders quarterback Joe Mancuso. “We’re fortunate enough to have the spring season. Watching the fall season this past year was definitely hard. All these teams playing on Saturdays and we’re out there practicing and not playing. It was definitely tough.

“But having that spring season, we could look forward to that as a goal.”

Huesman said the demands of this COVID-enveloped spring make him feel like he is in week 15 of a 15-game season, but at least there was football.

“Every day that we get to come in the office and every day we get to go practice football makes us kind of forget about the pandemic,” Huesman said. “Having the ability to play games and compete has been just tremendous for our guys, for me, for our coaches, for everybody.”