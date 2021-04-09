For UR, W&M spring football exhausts and rewards. 'Nobody wants to not play.'

One team has a CAA title and FCS playoffs qualification remaining as goals. The other is concluding this novel spring football experience. Both seem grateful for the opportunity that grew from the cancellation of the 2020 fall season, and exhausted by the effort involved.
Richmond (3-0, 3-0 CAA), ranked No. 12 in the FCS, visits William & Mary (1-2, 1-2 CAA) to close a bumpy regular season that was scheduled for six games each. COVID interruptions around the CAA limited games and shut down some teams. But what UR and W&M got, as disjointed as it was, far surpassed another few months without competition, according to Spiders receiver Justin Jasper.
“Coming from the summer, fall camp got canceled, and then hearing about the (2020) season getting canceled, you get a little bit of a training fatigue mentally, because you really put in the work for the fall during the summer,” said Jasper, a redshirt sophomore from St. Christopher’s.
“If we didn’t have the spring, it would have been tough. Nobody wants to not play.”
Even teams, such as W&M, that weren’t required to suspend spring operations because of viral infections and contact tracing in their programs consistently competed without all of their players because of COVID and players' injuries that coaches did not want to exacerbate heading into the offseason.
At W&M, UR is likely to place Spiders in positions they haven’t played before, Richmond coach Russ Huesman indicated this week, because of manpower shortages. W&M has several players “with a question mark on their availability,” said Tribe coach Mike London. “That’s just where we are.”
Still, something beats nothing. UR and W&M got something.
“You work all year just to kind of get out there and go play with your teammates,” said Spiders quarterback Joe Mancuso. “We’re fortunate enough to have the spring season. Watching the fall season this past year was definitely hard. All these teams playing on Saturdays and we’re out there practicing and not playing. It was definitely tough.
“But having that spring season, we could look forward to that as a goal.”
Huesman said the demands of this COVID-enveloped spring make him feel like he is in week 15 of a 15-game season, but at least there was football.
“Every day that we get to come in the office and every day we get to go practice football makes us kind of forget about the pandemic,” Huesman said. “Having the ability to play games and compete has been just tremendous for our guys, for me, for our coaches, for everybody.”
The CAA left April 17 open for make-up games among the South Division – UR, W&M, James Madison and Elon - and there are games that could be rescheduled. London said the Tribe would not be pursuing a fifth game. A number of other CAA teams have already closed shop for the spring because of COVID issues or injuries that left them without a sufficient number of healthy players to compete.
“For us, we played the No. 1 team in the FCS (JMU). Richmond is a highly ranked team as well. So we played two really good football teams,” said London, whose Tribe fell 21-14 at UR on March 6.
Spring football in 2021, London added, will be recalled for developing “the ability to adapt, adjust and overcome (as) the new normal ... What you just try to focus on is just getting yourself better, making sure the kids are doing well from the standpoint of their mental health and embracing the challenges of the academic obligations and expectations.”
Note: The UR at W&M game will be available for viewing on the pay site FloFootball.
(804) 649-6233
@RTDjohnoconnor