Fordham arrived last weekend, among the oddities as A-10 tournament tips off Wednesday

If you saw an A-10 basketball team practicing at the University of Richmond’s Robins Center last weekend, it may not have been the Spiders.

Fordham arrived in Richmond several days before the conference tournament's Wednesday tip-off and borrowed UR’s facility for workouts. The Rams were displaced from their Rose Hill campus for university-wide COVID reasons. Fordham, which hasn't played since Feb. 13, headed to Richmond to get some concentrated practice time.

Add another layer of weirdness to this season that's been shaken up in a big way by COVID. The A-10 tournament's form is among the oddities.

Two first-round games will be played Wednesday at VCU’s Siegel Center. VCU’s arena and the Robins Center will share Thursday and Friday games, and the semifinals will take place at the Siegel Center Saturday.

The championship will be decided at the University of Dayton Arena on March 14, eight days after the semis.

VCU (17-6, 10-4 A-10) enters tournament play as the No. 2 seed, and faces the winner of the second-round game involving No. 7 Dayton and No. 10 Rhode Island Friday at 3:30 p.m. at the Siegel Center.