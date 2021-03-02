Fordham arrived last weekend, among the oddities as A-10 tournament tips off Wednesday

If you saw an A-10 basketball team practicing at the University of Richmond’s Robins Center last weekend, it may not have been the Spiders.
Fordham arrived in Richmond several days before the conference tournament's Wednesday tip-off and borrowed UR’s facility for workouts. The Rams were displaced from their Rose Hill campus for university-wide COVID reasons. Fordham, which hasn't played since Feb. 13, headed to Richmond to get some concentrated practice time.
Add another layer of weirdness to this season that's been shaken up in a big way by COVID. The A-10 tournament's form is among the oddities.
Two first-round games will be played Wednesday at VCU’s Siegel Center. VCU’s arena and the Robins Center will share Thursday and Friday games, and the semifinals will take place at the Siegel Center Saturday.
The championship will be decided at the University of Dayton Arena on March 14, eight days after the semis.
VCU (17-6, 10-4 A-10) enters tournament play as the No. 2 seed, and faces the winner of the second-round game involving No. 7 Dayton and No. 10 Rhode Island Friday at 3:30 p.m. at the Siegel Center.
“I'm very, very proud of our guys. I'm proud of our staff and our administration,” said VCU coach Mike Rhoades. “You've heard me say this many times, but we've handled a lot of these crazy changes, and schedule changes, within 48 hours of a new game. And [then], sort of sitting around for a week waiting to see if we're going to get to the next game, and false positives and positives, and other teams' protocols.
“I think our guys, up until now, have handled it very, very well ... this group, we really got better throughout the regular season, and put ourselves in a position here to try to cash in here the rest of the way."
Richmond (13-7, 6-5 A-10) is seeded No. 8, and plays No. 9 Duquesne (8-8, 7-7 A-10) Thursday at 11 a.m., at the Siegel Center, in a second-round game. Spiders forward Grant Golden has a broken finger on his left hand, and guard Blake Francis, UR’s leading scorer, injured his back in a fall during Monday’s loss to visiting Saint Joseph’s. Francis did not play in the second half of a loss that prohibited Richmond from earning one of four double-byes.
“You have to have that pain [from the loss] generate yourself to give you more energy and effort and concentration in the future, and I’m confident we can do that,” said UR coach Chris Mooney, whose team was the A-10 preseason favorite.
He noted the injury adversity the Spiders have encountered - they also lost starter Nick Sherod in the preseason (knee) and 6-foot-6 sixth man Connor Crabtree (foot) in December - but said, "the season’s not over yet.”
The A-10 tournament was originally scheduled to be played at Barclays Center in New York, but that wasn’t practical, given circumstances related to the pandemic. The league picked a relatively central location where two arenas could be used, allowing for required cleaning while adhering to the TV schedule.
Just in case of COVID-testing issues, the A-10 kept its title game on March 14, Selection Sunday. Dayton offered its arena, and the league accepted, according to Commissioner Bernadette McGlade. The champion will then bus to the Indianapolis area for the NCAA tournament.
From a competitive perspective, COVID-related pauses blew holes in the schedules of most of the 14 teams, retarding development and making tournament predictions more sketchy than usual.
Staff writer Wayne Epps Jr. contributed to this story.
No. 1 St. Bonaventure (13-4, 11-4 A-10)
Why they can advance: Defense. The Bonnies have held opponents to an average of 60.9 points, ninth in the country. Rim protector Osun Osunniyi averages 2.3 blocks, 22nd in the country. Strong, big guards with experience.
Why they’ll struggle: St. Bonaventure will need to break out of the offensive slip it encountered on Monday against Dayton, when it shot just 30%, a season-low by far.
No. 2 VCU (17-6, 10-4 A-10)
Why they can advance: The Rams possess one of the best defenses in the country. They’ve turned teams over at a rate of 17.1 per game, 11th nationally. Their ability to disrupt is a consistent asset.
Why they'll struggle: VCU at times experienced turnover issues and offensive execution trouble. It has given up 14.9 turnovers a game, 280th nationally.
No. 3 Davidson (12-7, 7-4 A-10)
Why they can advance: A sophisticated offensive scheme has helped Davidson to 47.6% shooting. The Wildcats possess feature potent outside shooters in Kellan Grady (39.2% from 3), Hyunjung Lee (43.6%) and Carter Collins (39.5%), and are anchored inside by Luka Brajkovic.
Why they’ll struggle: Davidson offense is all about timing and spacing, and the Wildcats can get pushed off preferred spots, especially inside, by the league's more physical teams.
No. 4 Saint Louis (13-5, 6-4 A-10)
Why they can advance: The Billikens have 6-7, 240-pound Hasahn French, 6-10, 270-pound Jimmy Bell, and 6-8 255-pound Marten Linssen, making them the most imposing A-10 team. Throw in 6-3 Jordan Goodwin and 6-6 Javonte Perkins, multi-talented wings.
Why they’ll struggle: Inconsistent play has been SLU’s issue, likely because of COVID pauses. French frequently goes to the free-throw line, but is removed late in tight games because of his problems there.
No. 5 Massachusetts (7-6, 6-4 A-10)
Why they can advance: The Minutemen have one of the league’s top players in 6-9, 240-pound sophomore Tre Mitchell, who’s quick enough and versatile enough to get a good shot in any one-on-one situation. Seven players have been game-leaders in scoring.
Why they’ll struggle: Only 13 games, very spread out, didn’t allow for a lot of cohesion building. Defenses wisely double Mitchell. There’s talent, and UMass might have been a contender with a full season.
No. 6 George Mason (12-8, 8-6 A-10)
Why they can advance: Guards Jordan Miller and Javon Greene, and forward A.J. Wilson, form a talented corps of upperclassmen. And guard Tyler Kolek has been impressive as a freshman shooter. Forward Josh Oduro has taken a big leap this year as a sophomore.
Why they’ll struggle: The Patriots haven’t been consistent on offense. They’re shooting 42.8%, 236th in the country.
No. 7 Dayton (13-8, 9-7 A-10)
Why they can advance: The talent and senior leadership of guard Jalen Crutcher, who’s averaging 18.2 points and 4.9 assists. The Flyers are also efficient overall offensively, shooting 47.9%, 32nd nationally.
Why they’ll struggle: Turnovers. Dayton gives up the ball 14.2 times per game, tied for 231st in the country.
No. 8 Richmond (13-7, 6-5 A-10)
Why they can advance: When the Spiders are healthy, nobody in the league has greater experience or offensive balance. Capable of 3-point shooting that can carry a team.
Why they'll struggle: UR lacks interior strength apart from 6-10, 255-pound Grant Golden. He’s playing with a fracture in the middle finger of his left hand, and guard Blake Francis injured his back Monday.
No. 9 Duquesne (8-8, 7-7 A-10)
Why they can advance: If power game gets engaged, the Dukes are a handful inside with 6-5, 215-pound Marcus Weathers (16.1 ppg, 7.4 rpg) and 6-8, 240-pound Larry Hughes (10.5 ppg, 7.8 rpg). Each can be a fearsome offensive rebounder.
Why they’ll struggle: Early-season defections, and then COVID pauses, interfered with this team’s development. The Dukes did not play from Dec. 2 to Jan. 2, and have played only three times since Feb. 2.
No. 10 Rhode Island (10-14, 7-10 A-10)
Why they can advance: Fatts Russell (15.8 ppg, 4.3 apg) and former John Marshall High standout Jeremy Sheppard (11.3 ppg, 39.4% from 3) have been a strong backcourt tandem. Makhel Mitchell (1.7 blocks per game) is ultra-athletic in the frontcourt.
Why they’ll struggle: Rhode Island lost six of its last seven games, allowing an average of 75 points during that span.
No. 11 George Washington (4-11, 3-5 A-10)
Why they can advance: Sophomore guard James Bishop, a 6-2 transfer from LSU, averages 19.1 points and scores in a variety of ways. Jamison Battle can shoot 3s with anybody in the league.
Why they’ll struggle: The Colonials turn the ball over fairly often and haven’t really gotten on a roll all season. They scored 58 and 41 in their last two games, and have played three times since Jan. 17.
No. 12 La Salle (9-15, 6-11 A-10)
Why they can advance: The Explorers beat some quality A-10 competition in Richmond, Saint Louis and Dayton. They have a future league star in freshman point guard Jhamir Brickus.
Why they’ll struggle: La Salle lost five of its last six and seven of last nine. There’s a leading-man vacancy. No Explorer averages more than 10 points.
No. 13 Saint Joseph’s (4-14, 3-9 A-10)
Why they can advance: The Hawks made a late-season push – three straight wins - that coincided with the return of 6-5 Ryan Daly (thumb injury), and he makes this team go, along with 6-8 Taylor Funk, who scores inside and out.
Why they’ll struggle: Opponents regularly scored more than 80 points. Because of defensive weakness, it’s tough to imagine the Hawks continuing their run much longer.
No. 14 Fordham (2-11, 2-11 A-10)
Why they can advance: Joel Soriano, a 6-11, 250-pound sophomore, has had a productive year, averaging 10.5 points and 9.2 rebounds, and gives the Rams a power option many teams lack.
Why they’ll struggle: Fordham can’t find other steady scoring source. The team is near the bottom nationally (340th) with an average of just 52 points per game.
- capsules by Wayne Epps, Jr., John O’Connor
