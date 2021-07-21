Former Buck, Richmond resident John Newman, ex-UR star, applauds NBA result

One Richmond area resident with a personal rooting interest applauds the Milwaukee Bucks capturing the NBA championship Tuesday night.

John Newman, the leading scorer in University of Richmond history, played three seasons for the Bucks as part of his 16-year NBA career.

“I really have some great memories of my time there in Milwaukee,” Newman, 57, said Wednesday. “I was pulling for Milwaukee.”

The Bucks lost the first two games of the NBA Finals to the Phoenix Suns, and then won four straight to take the championship behind star Giannis Antetokounmpo, a 6-foot-11 forward.

“This group to me really played well together. They even got better adjusting to the type of superstar that they have on the team,” said Newman, who scored 2,838 points as a Spider 1982-86. ”I thought that was a great commentary on those guys because sometimes it’s hard to play with a guy who not only can catch the ball on the wing, or catch the ball in the post, but also he can grab the ball on a rebound and take it all the way.

“It can be difficult to play with a guy like that. I think they did have some hiccups early on, but they really made some adjustments, and also I think Giannis made some adjustments.”