Former Spider Blake Francis focusing on point-guard package for pro level

Blake Francis needs more basketball games. The last one in which he participated left him down and out.
Francis, as a University of Richmond senior guard, drove against Saint Joseph’s on March 1 and was bumped while airborne. He landed on his hip and back, and missed the remaining three games of the Spiders’ 14-9 season. The official diagnosis was a hip pointer, a deep bone bruise.
“I’m fully recovered. It took a little longer than I thought it would take,” Francis said Friday. “Usually, it takes two to three weeks [to heal], but it can take longer, which happened with me. So it was a little bit more severe.”
Francis, UR’s top scorer each of the last two seasons, is training in Washington in preparation for a shot at the NBA. League teams will invite candidates for over-the-summer workouts and interviews. Francis gets ready for the tryout component by executing numerous ball-handling and pick-and-roll drills on a daily basis.
Francis, a 6-footer, is now a point guard, for professional purposes. At Richmond, 5-9 Jacob Gilyard was the primary ball-handler through Francis’ two seasons.
“My workouts are a lot different now,” said Francis. “I definitely have to do a lot of point guard pick-and-roll situations because that’s mainly what the NBA level and the professional level is now.
“Just being able to show what I can do as a point guard will be really important.”
Francis played two seasons at Wagner, transferred to Richmond and sat out a year, and then played two seasons as a Spider. The NCAA opened the door for another season of eligibility for all winter sports athletes because of the pandemic. UR’s other four seniors – Gilyard, 6-10 Grant Golden, 6-7 Nathan Cayo and 6-4 Nick Sherod – will return.
“No second thoughts. I wish those guys a great season next year and I hope they can achieve everything they want to achieve. It was great playing with that group of guys,” said Francis, who’s from Herndon. “But I thought it was best for me to move on and get my professional career started.
“I just felt as though I was ready. I was ready to move to the next chapter in my life.”
UR coach Chris Mooney said Francis’ decision to leave school was not surprising, based on the plan mapped out when Francis decided to transfer to Richmond: sit a year for increased development, play two seasons, go pro.
Francis said he is now concentrating on strengthening his body, eating right, and developing that point-guard package. And if there are no NBA invitations for tryouts and interviews over the summer …
“I’m not really focused on Plan B right now, but as time goes on, if some things don’t work out, it’s always, ‘OK, what’s the next step?’” said Francis, who averaged 17.7 points as a junior and 16.1 points as a senior. “That just happens as time goes on.”
Notes: The Spiders are expected to soon make official the hiring of assistants Maurice Joseph (former George Washington coach) and Kevin Hovde (former UR player who has been on San Francisco staff). They replace Marcus Jenkins (Minnesota) and Steve Thomas (DePaul).
In early scheduling developments, Richmond is slated to meet Bucknell, Old Dominion, Wofford and William & Mary in some of its games outside of A-10 competition.
(804) 649-6233
@RTDjohnoconnor