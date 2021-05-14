Former Spider Blake Francis focusing on point-guard package for pro level

“Just being able to show what I can do as a point guard will be really important.”

Francis played two seasons at Wagner, transferred to Richmond and sat out a year, and then played two seasons as a Spider. The NCAA opened the door for another season of eligibility for all winter sports athletes because of the pandemic. UR’s other four seniors – Gilyard, 6-10 Grant Golden, 6-7 Nathan Cayo and 6-4 Nick Sherod – will return.

“No second thoughts. I wish those guys a great season next year and I hope they can achieve everything they want to achieve. It was great playing with that group of guys,” said Francis, who’s from Herndon. “But I thought it was best for me to move on and get my professional career started.

“I just felt as though I was ready. I was ready to move to the next chapter in my life.”

UR coach Chris Mooney said Francis’ decision to leave school was not surprising, based on the plan mapped out when Francis decided to transfer to Richmond: sit a year for increased development, play two seasons, go pro.

Francis said he is now concentrating on strengthening his body, eating right, and developing that point-guard package. And if there are no NBA invitations for tryouts and interviews over the summer …