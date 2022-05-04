Former Spider captain Peter Thomas headed back to UR as assistant, from Campbell

Peter Thomas was on 2002 spring break during his junior year at Central High in Little Rock, Ark., making a driving tour of Mid-Atlantic-area colleges with his parents.

The University of Richmond wasn’t on the list, but Thomas’ father suggested the travel party take a quick look as long as they were in the area.

Thomas loved what he saw, gained admission to UR, and subsequently asked Spiders basketball coach Jerry Wainwright for a chance to walk on. Wainwright did some research and invited the 6-foot-5 Thomas to join Richmond’s program, basically as a practice player.

Thomas earned a scholarship, and ended up starting 70 games for UR, playing for Coach Chris Mooney after he took over the program in 2005. Thomas captained the 2006-07 team.

Mooney and Thomas (Class of 2007) will reunite. Mooney is in the process of hiring Thomas as an assistant coach. Thomas has been a member of the Campbell staff since 2013, the last five seasons as the Camels associate head coach to Kevin McGeehan, who was a Mooney assistant at UR 2005-13.

After being named Campbell’s coach, McGeehan hired two former Richmond players, Thomas and Dan Geriot, as assistant coaches. Before starting his job at Campbell, Thomas previously worked at Eastern Kentucky and as a non-coaching member of the Richmond operation.

Mooney’s staff has undergone multiple changes in the last two years. Following last season, Marcus Jenkins moved from UR to Minnesota and Steve Thomas went from UR to DePaul. Following this season, associate head coach Rob Jones left for Liberty and Kevin Hovde shifted to Florida.

To fill Hovde’s spot, Mooney promoted Will Gipe, who was director of program development and recruiting.