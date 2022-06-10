Former Spider Kenny Atkinson will coach Charlotte Hornets

A former University of Richmond Spiders star is reportedly returning to coach an NBA team.

Golden State assistant Kenny Atkinson has agreed to lead the Charlotte Hornets, various news outlets revealed Friday.

Atkinson was 118-190 in three-plus years as coach of the Brooklyn Nets, and then spent the 2020-21 season with the Los Angeles Clippers as an assistant before joining Golden State’s staff of Steve Kerr.

Atkinson was a four-year starter for the Spiders and the sophomore floor leader as UR advanced to the 1988 Sweet 16 with NCAA tournament wins over Indiana and Georgia Tech. Richmond played in the 1989 NIT and returned to the NCAAs in 1990. With Atkinson, the Spiders went 42-14 in the CAA, 84-41 overall.

He scored 1,549 career points and averaged 34.5 minutes in 125 games.

"He was a gym rat. Coaches love gym rats," former UR coach Dick Tarrant said of Atkinson. "He couldn't get enough instruction. He couldn't get enough play. He didn't like to come out of practices. On his day off, he would get down to the weight room and work out, then he'd take a 2-mile run, and then come to the gym and shoot 350 jump shots."