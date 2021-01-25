Former Spider T.J. Cline taught high-level pass class aced by Grant Golden

The first: Grant Golden, near the top of the key, made eye contact with University of Richmond teammate Sal Koureissi stationed along the baseline. Koureissi picked up the unspoken message and immediately cut around his defender to the basket. As Koureissi began his move, Golden delivered a dart of a pass, hitting Koreissi in stride for a layup attempt.
The second: Golden at the high post caught a pass, facing midcourt. The ball instantly went from his hands to the floor, a perfect back-door bounce feed to Jacob Gilyard for an easy two.
The third: Golden made a move in heavy lane congestion and saw Nathan Cayo available. Underhanded, Golden found Cayo for a bucket.
The passing ability of Golden, a senior who’s 6-foot-10 and 255 pounds, “is really unique for his size,” said Chris Mooney, in his 16th year as UR’s coach.
The three previously noted striking Golden passes didn’t happen through UR’s first 13 games. They all occurred during the Spiders’ 84-78 loss to La Salle Saturday at the Robins Center, and raised the question that’s being asked more frequently than ever.
How did Golden develop this uncommon passing aptitude as a big man?
The answer begins long ago. Golden thanks his youth-league coaches, who didn’t demand that their tallest kid play with his back to the basket. Golden was encouraged to handle the ball inside and out. That ability grew and made Golden a high-priority recruit for Mooney's system.
The answer continues in 2017, when 6-9 Spiders senior T.J. Cline was named A-10 player of the year. Golden that year was a freshman who participated in nine games before a heart issue shut him down. He closely observed Cline, who was a guard before a high-school growth spurt, move the ball from the high post, from the corner, from the low post. Cline averaged 3.7 assists in three seasons as a Spider.
Cline, reached recently in Europe, where he plays professionally, said he and Golden (3.6 assists per game) contact one another a few times each week, and still communicate about how Golden can improve.
Cline:
“From day one, from [Golden’s] recruiting visit when I hosted him, to his first day on campus, there was just this bond between me and Grant. He kind of just took over the ‘student’ role and he really worked it, he embraced it, and he really wanted to get better. This was before his heart issue.
“When he sat out, his focus went to another level. He got to see what it looked like for a big man to run our offense. He was the perfect student and just picked it up [very well] and kept it going. The cool thing about Grant, he’ll never say it was all him. He’ll always give credit to somebody else.”
Golden:
“I got to sit out that year and watch [Cline], and the way he ran the offense. That was the biggest thing, just watching how he operated within the system, some of the reads that he made. As a younger player, you sort of tend to get stuck in the idea of just going through the offense and making the first read that you see.
“The older you get, and it’s something I watched him do, you take your time more and you’re able to hit those second or third options that you probably didn’t see when you were a freshman and sophomore. So just being able to see him do that and sit there and watch that for a whole year while I was out I think really progressed my movement through that a lot faster than it would have if I didn’t get to watch him.”
Mooney:
“T.J. and Grant are close, and were close right from the beginning … T.J. really looked out for him and really did try to help in terms of basketball things in every part of basketball, and I think Grant was very receptive to that, and understood, and saw how great T.J. was.
”But Grant deserves the credit. He’s really an excellent passer, and has a great feel for the game.”
The Spiders (9-4, 3-2 A-10) visit Saint Joseph’s (1-12, 0-7 A-10) Tuesday at 6 p.m. in a game that will be televised by WTVR 6.3 (Comcast 206, Verizon 466).
