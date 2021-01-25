Former Spider T.J. Cline taught high-level pass class aced by Grant Golden

The answer continues in 2017, when 6-9 Spiders senior T.J. Cline was named A-10 player of the year. Golden that year was a freshman who participated in nine games before a heart issue shut him down. He closely observed Cline, who was a guard before a high-school growth spurt, move the ball from the high post, from the corner, from the low post. Cline averaged 3.7 assists in three seasons as a Spider.

Cline, reached recently in Europe, where he plays professionally, said he and Golden (3.6 assists per game) contact one another a few times each week, and still communicate about how Golden can improve.

Cline:

“From day one, from [Golden’s] recruiting visit when I hosted him, to his first day on campus, there was just this bond between me and Grant. He kind of just took over the ‘student’ role and he really worked it, he embraced it, and he really wanted to get better. This was before his heart issue.

“When he sat out, his focus went to another level. He got to see what it looked like for a big man to run our offense. He was the perfect student and just picked it up [very well] and kept it going. The cool thing about Grant, he’ll never say it was all him. He’ll always give credit to somebody else.”

Golden: