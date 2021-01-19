Former Spiders basketball coach Lou Goetz dies at 73

"He touched a lot of lives, the essence of coaching, right?" said Bill Dooley, who transferred to UR from Catholic University when Goetz was coach, and became Spiders coach in 1993. "Lou did a lot of positive things for a lot of people."

Following three seasons at UR, Mr. Goetz resigned on June 26, 1981, surprising the Richmond administration and his staff members. He left coaching to change his lifestyle and spend more time with his daughter, Elly, born two months before Mr. Goetz resigned. Mr. Goetz and his wife, Tracey, later welcomed a son, Mickey.

“I didn’t want to spend my whole life on the road,” Mr. Goetz, who played guard at Rutgers during the late 1960s, told the Times-Dispatch in 2017. “I decided I was not going to be coaching long term … I'm glad I made the decision. I had a wonderful opportunity to share their lives as they grew up. That was the reason I left Richmond."

Because of the unusual timing of Mr. Goetz's resignation, UR's athletic director, Chuck Boone, didn’t feel the school could conduct a comprehensive coaching search before the next season. Boone named Tarrant interim coach. That move changed the face of Spiders basketball. Tarrant's teams immediately succeeded. He had the "interim" lifted from his title after one season.