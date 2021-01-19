Former Spiders basketball coach Lou Goetz dies at 73

The coach at the root of the University of Richmond’s basketball revival, Lou Goetz, introduced "Running Like Never Before" as the program's catchphrase. In 1978, UR hired Mr. Goetz, a Duke assistant, and soon after installed nets at the Robins Center that permitted the ball to quickly drop through, assisting the up-tempo operation.
Richmond scored 90 or more points 19 times in Mr. Goetz's three seasons, and went 38-44, increasing the win total each year. He unexpectedly resigned during the summer of 1981 to enter private business, and was succeeded by assistant Dick Tarrant, who directed the Spiders to unprecedented accomplishment.
Mr. Goetz died Tuesday in Durham, N.C., of cancer. He was 73.
"A good guy and a good friend," said Tarrant, who coached Goetz at Passaic High School in New Jersey. "I'm very saddened by his loss."
Richmond went 4-22 the season before the arrival of Mr. Goetz, who was 32 when introduced as UR coach, and hadn’t been a consistent winner for decades. School leaders believed Richmond could leverage the Robins Center, which opened in 1972, into a higher level of basketball achievement.
UR began the Goetz era 10-16 as an independent, and then improved to 13-14 and 15-14 while competing as a member of the ECAC South, the forerunner of the Colonial Athletic Association.
"He touched a lot of lives, the essence of coaching, right?" said Bill Dooley, who transferred to UR from Catholic University when Goetz was coach, and became Spiders coach in 1993. "Lou did a lot of positive things for a lot of people."
Following three seasons at UR, Mr. Goetz resigned on June 26, 1981, surprising the Richmond administration and his staff members. He left coaching to change his lifestyle and spend more time with his daughter, Elly, born two months before Mr. Goetz resigned. Mr. Goetz and his wife, Tracey, later welcomed a son, Mickey.
“I didn’t want to spend my whole life on the road,” Mr. Goetz, who played guard at Rutgers during the late 1960s, told the Times-Dispatch in 2017. “I decided I was not going to be coaching long term … I'm glad I made the decision. I had a wonderful opportunity to share their lives as they grew up. That was the reason I left Richmond."
Because of the unusual timing of Mr. Goetz's resignation, UR's athletic director, Chuck Boone, didn’t feel the school could conduct a comprehensive coaching search before the next season. Boone named Tarrant interim coach. That move changed the face of Spiders basketball. Tarrant's teams immediately succeeded. He had the "interim" lifted from his title after one season.
From 1981 to 1993, Tarrant led the Spiders to a 239-126 record, eight 20-win seasons, four CAA championships, five NCAA tournament appearances, and four trips to the National Invitation Tournament. Richmond became known not only for regular-season consistency, but NCAA tournament upsets.
The turnaround under Tarrant elevated UR’s college basketball profile and set the stage for the Spiders’ 2001 affiliation with the Atlantic 10 Conference.
Mr. Goetz spent three years in the human-resources department of a national music-store chain after leaving Richmond. He then became the CEO of Park City Developments, a real-estate development company based in Durham, N.C., and a Duke season-ticket holder.
