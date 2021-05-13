Former Spiders basketball star T.J. Cline living through perilous times in Tel Aviv

Former University of Richmond basketball star T.J. Cline, the 2017 A-10 player of the year, is now playing professionally in Tel Aviv. Thursday practice was interrupted by a missile attack that sent players and coaches to a bomb shelter.

Such is the peril faced by Cline and his teammates during conflict between Israelis and Palestinians. Long-range missiles are landing in Tel Aviv, not far from where Cline resides, he said.

”For the past two nights, it’s been quite the scene in front of my apartment,” the 6-foot-9 Cline said in a Thursday interview. “You can just see [rockets] throughout Tel Aviv. It looks like it’s coming at you. You’ve got to run to your bomb room. You’ve got to run to your shelter.

“It’s been constant, to the bomb shelters and back, and then try to live normal life.”

There are about a dozen games remaining in the season for Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv, Cline’s team. Cline has considered returning to his home in Plano, Texas, but he said team management prefers that he and other Americans on the team stay in Tel Aviv. Americans comprise about half of Cline's team.