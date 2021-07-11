Former Spiders pitcher Jonathan de Marte headed to Olympics with Team Israel

“I love to play baseball. It’s something I wanted to continue doing, and I thought I had what it takes to make that happen and continue playing until someone told me no. Fortunately for me, that still has not happened. I still believe I have what it takes to pitch at the highest level.”

One of Richmond’s assistants, Nate Mulberg, is part of the Israeli national team coaching staff. During the summer of 2018, de Marte was pitching in an independent league and his manager asked de Marte if he had interest in playing winter ball.

De Marte, who is Jewish, responded that he wanted to pursue a position on the Israeli national team, and that occurred through various connections and Mulberg’s recommendation.

By winning the six-team Europe/Africa Olympic qualifying tournament held in Germany and Italy during 2019, Team Israel secured a spot in the 2020 Olympics. The Games were postponed a year by the pandemic.

“I’m extremely excited for it to finally happen. I can’t wait. I think all of my teammates would say the same thing,” said de Marte, a former Spiders captain. “I know there have been a lot of changes over the last few days, with no fans and all that. But we’re just itching to get started.