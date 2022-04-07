Forty-one years ago, Spiders were playing alumni in spring game

It seems unimaginable now. Former college football players facing current ones in a spring game?

The University of Richmond held a couple of those unusual contests during the early 1980s.

The Spiders play their annual spring game Saturday at Robins Stadium, and it will be as most are: a tame intrasquad scrimmage with coaches crossing their fingers that no one gets seriously injured.

Forty-one years ago, things were different.

On April 4, 1981, for $2 passed along at the City Stadium ticket window, you could see a team of UR football alumni, plus a local television sports anchor/reporter, meet the 1981 Spiders, who were wrapping up spring drills. It was the second Varsity-Alumni game that Coach Dal Shealy advocated. The Alumni roster was comprised of 53 players.

“This is fun … like a big reunion,” Alumni running back Barty Smith said on game day in 1981.

Smith, a 6-foot-4 235-pounder who went to UR from Douglas Freeman High, carried six times for 26 yards. He was no ordinary alum in the backfield.

Smith spent the previous seven years as a member of the Green Bay Packers, who selected him in the first round of the 1974 NFL Draft. Smith, limited by knee injuries, had retired from his NFL job by the spring of 1981.

“Everyone has a good time (but) I’m such a competitive person. I have to admit I had butterflies before the game,” Smith said after the Alumni fell 57-14 to the Varsity in 1981.

The Alumni committed seven turnovers (four fumbles lost, two interceptions and a blocked punt). Buster O’Brien and Harry Knight, two of the most celebrated quarterbacks in UR history, played for the Alumni and helped direct the team. O’Brien starred in the late 1960s, and Knight did during the early 1970s.

For the Varsity, Barry Redden ran 14 times for 86 yards. He, like Smith, was selected in the first round of the NFL Draft (1982) and went on to a solid NFL career.

The form of that 1981 Alumni-Varsity game was similar to the one the year before, which the Varsity won 41-3, with an exception. In 1981, local TV sports anchor/reporter Jack Corrigan played receiver for the Alumni. Corrigan, now among the radio voices of the Colorado Rockies, had played receiver at Cornell.

Participating in Richmond’s Alumni-Varsity matchup gave Corrigan the opportunity to do a first-person piece on his WTVR-6 broadcast. So a microphone was attached to his equipment.

Corrigan caught three passes for 19 yards, but the televised piece he produced included audio from only the first reception, when Corrigan was tackled hard.

Corrigan was not injured on the play, “but I’m afraid my microphone’s busted,” he said.