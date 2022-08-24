Forty years ago, Spiders didn't win a game. Eventually, younger players earned reward.

Something happened with University of Richmond football 40 years ago that hasn’t happened since. The Spiders did not win a game.

UR’s 1982 season ended 0-10.

Troy Gray, a J.R. Tucker High School graduate, was a true freshman linebacker who finished second on the team in tackles.

“It was welcome to major college tackle football for me,” said Gray, still a Richmond-area resident and a respected college football official at the Power Five level.

Gray can chuckle about that 1982 season now, but it was no laughing matter 40 years ago.

“We had a good team,” he said.

Gray wasn’t joking. But he referred to Spiders personnel before a bunch of early-season injuries resulted in several inexperienced players – Gray among them – playing before they were ready.

“We weren’t as deep as other teams,” he said.

Now, about those “other teams,” and where the Spiders faced them. Richmond opened against visiting Virginia Tech and lost 20-9. The Hokies went 7-4 that year. Then UR played five consecutive road games. The Spiders lost at South Carolina, Ohio, West Virginia, East Carolina and Louisville.

“There’s no doubt that the early road swing took a toll on us,” Coach Dal Shealy said after the 1982 season.

This was not ideal scheduling, but from that perspective, Richmond football was in an odd place four decades ago. As Division I-AA (FCS) expanded and developed an identity during that time, many schools playing at college football's highest tier determined they could no longer competitively keep up with the major powers and became I-AA programs.

Richmond tried to stay with the big boys as an independent, from the mid-1970s through the early-1980s, after leaving the Southern Conference.

Without league affiliation, the Spiders dealt with unpredictable and highly challenging slates. They failed to produce a winning record each year 1974-83, and also went winless (0-11) in 1979.

In 1982, Richmond was coming off a 4-7 season that featured senior Barry Redden, the running back who was selected 14th overall in the 1982 NFL draft. With Redden, the Spiders lost close games in 1981 at North Carolina State (27-21), to Southern Mississippi (17-10), and to East Carolina (17-13). Momentum built for a next-step year.

That did not happen in 1982.

“Tough schedule, and of course by the time we got past the gauntlet of games in the beginning, we were just so beat-up and young, we had no confidence and we couldn’t pull out a win,” said Gray. “We couldn’t get on track.”

You may recognize the name of the Spider who led that 1982 group in interceptions, pass break-ups, fumble recoveries and solo tackles: safety Mike London, who was named team MVP. He coached Richmond to the 2008 national championship and is now William & Mary’s fourth-year coach.

The Spiders’ losing streak reached 15 games with defeats in the first five dates of 1983. But about that time, UR started settling into a schedule with more regular I-AA opposition. The lessons learned during 1982 and the first half of 1983 began to pay off, Gray recalled.

“I think going through that as a team, the younger guys - after we battled every game and never quit - you came together as a group, the guys became one,” said Gray. “We had a bunch of guys that became tight and said, ‘Everybody thinks we stink, but we’re going to show them we don’t stink.’”

After going 3-8 in 1983, Richmond went 8-4 in 1984, winning a game in the I-AA playoffs, and 8-3 in 1985, which included a win at Virginia Tech, a 7-0 start, and a No. 1 ranking in the I-AA poll.