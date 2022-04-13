Forward Matt Grace will return to Spiders as graduate for fifth year

Matt Grace played the best basketball of his University of Richmond career as the Spiders swept to the 2022 A-10 championship and defeated Iowa in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

That career will continue at UR, the 6-foot-9 Grace said Wednesday. Grace has a fifth season of eligibility available because of adjusted NCAA rules associated with the pandemic. He will use it as a Spider grad rather than transferring to another school, trying to play professionally at this time, or leaving the sport.

"After the season ended, I took a little time off, but recently I've just been kind of weighing my options," said Grace, who will graduate in May. "My main thing is I just want to make sure I was making the most ... of this extra year of eligibility.

"I think I figured that out, that staying here and possibility having an opportunity at setting up an internship and then also getting a good graduate degree, I think I'm setting myself up really well for the rest of my life."

Grace, from Hamilton, Ontario, average 4.1 points, 2.4 rebounds and 15 off-the-bench minutes this season for the 24-13 Spiders. Those numbers do not reflect the impact he had, particularly late in the year.

Grace was used primarily as a back-up to 6-10 Grant Golden for much of the season, but began playing alongside Golden more frequently as the season progressed.

Grace, who scored 12 against Dayton in the A-10 semifinals and a key basket-and-free-throw combination late in the championship-game win over Davidson, progressively demonstrated more interior strength and overall production.

"Obviously it was a really great run, a great end to the season. It's something I hope to do again next year," said Grace.

He figures to be one of the key frontcourt players for UR next season, when 7-0 Neal Quinn, a transfer from Lafayette, joins the Spiders. Tyler Burton a 6-7 forward who led UR in scoring (16.1 ppg) is also expected back, though he has made himself eligible for the NBA Draft.

Earlier this offseason, starting guard Andre Gustavson also announced he would return for a fifth season at Richmond.