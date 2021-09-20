Four FCS members beat Power Five teams this season. Spiders seek 'special' win over Hokies.

FCS reserves can be physically overwhelmed on special teams. Huesman said he will not use most of his starters on kick and punt coverage for better match-ups because he wants them as fresh as possible for offense and defense. Faster, more rested players bring significant advantages to open-field situations.

As an FCS member on special teams, “you play with younger guys, some back-ups on offense and defense, and you’re covering the whole thing,” Huesman said, speaking of the field. “And that’s where they get you.”

Huesman has been in the coaching business since 1982, and played a role as a William & Mary assistant in wins at Virginia (1986) and Navy (1987). With Huesman as Richmond defensive coordinator, the Spiders won 13-0 at Duke in 2006.

This season’s four FCS wins over Power Five competition are the most since 2016, when there were five, Richmond over Virginia among them, with Danny Rocco as Spiders coach. Several more FCS-vs.-Power Five games will be played this season.