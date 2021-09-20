Four FCS members beat Power Five teams this season. Spiders seek 'special' win over Hokies.

Determining the formula for an FCS-over-Power Five win is a Hail Mary completion away from upset execution.
But these surprises are happening more this season that usual, which gives the University of Richmond (2-1) increased hope as preparations proceed for Saturday’s noon date at Virginia Tech (2-1).
There have been 10 FCS victories over FBS opponents so far this season, and the four relevant to Spiders-at-Hokies are the Power Five knock-outs: Montana over Washington, East Tennessee State over Vanderbilt, Jacksonville State over Florida State, and Northern Arizona over Arizona.
All week, fifth-year UR coach Russ Huesman intends to remind his Spiders, “You can’t get beat on special teams,” because in his estimation that is often where the Power Five member usurps control of these games.
“Defensively, offensively, you can manipulate the field, no question,” Huesman said. “In the kicking game, the field expands. What happens is, all of a sudden any time that you’re kicking the ball, you’re playing 100 yards of field. I can’t run [defensive starters] down on every kicking unit. I just can’t do it.”
FBS programs each are allowed 85 scholarships, while the FCS limit is 63. Power Five teams have a much larger volume of superior athletes, at least in terms of recruiting ratings based largely on size and speed. Power Five members use reserves almost exclusively on special teams.
FCS reserves can be physically overwhelmed on special teams. Huesman said he will not use most of his starters on kick and punt coverage for better match-ups because he wants them as fresh as possible for offense and defense. Faster, more rested players bring significant advantages to open-field situations.
As an FCS member on special teams, “you play with younger guys, some back-ups on offense and defense, and you’re covering the whole thing,” Huesman said, speaking of the field. “And that’s where they get you.”
Huesman has been in the coaching business since 1982, and played a role as a William & Mary assistant in wins at Virginia (1986) and Navy (1987). With Huesman as Richmond defensive coordinator, the Spiders won 13-0 at Duke in 2006.
This season’s four FCS wins over Power Five competition are the most since 2016, when there were five, Richmond over Virginia among them, with Danny Rocco as Spiders coach. Several more FCS-vs.-Power Five games will be played this season.
James Madison coach Curt Cignetti believes the 2021 wave of FCS-over-FBS upsets is partly explained by most FCS teams having played games during the 2021 spring-semester season. FBS teams played in the fall of 2020. Cignetti suggested that well-regarded FCS members may have entered this season with fewer execution glitches and personnel questions than some FBS opponents because of the carryover from the spring season.
Huesman emphasized that quality special-teams play from an FCS member by no means secures an upset of a Power Five opponent. But lengthy, or scoring, punt and kickoff returns by Power Five teams commonly generate momentum that sparks romps, the form of most FCS-vs.-Power Five games.
No CAA team has beaten an FBS opponent since Villanova defeated Temple and Maine won at Western Kentucky in 2018. A CAA member last beat a Power Five opponent when Richmond won 37-20 at Virginia in 2016.
The Spiders, who will receive a $400,000 guarantee for the trip to Blacksburg, have this going for them: UR won the last time it played at Virginia Tech. On Sept. 7, 1985, Richmond defeated the Hokies 24-14 and soon after ascended to No. 1 in Division I-AA (FCS) poll.
