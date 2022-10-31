Four former Spiders greats will be saluted Saturday on homecoming

The University of Richmond will recognize four of the finest football players in school history Saturday on homecoming.

During the New Hampshire game at Robins Stadium, saluted will be Walker Gillette (receiver, 1967-69), Buster O’Brien (quarterback, 1966-68), Pat Kelly (linebacker, 1971-73) and Earl “Buddy” Stoudt (back, 1958-60).

Those four will be honored in response to those ex-stars being named to the Southern Conference football 100th anniversary team. The SoCon was founded in 1921, and announced its 100th anniversary teams in various sports on Dec. 30, 2021. The Spiders belonged to the league 1936 through 1976.

Gillette was first-team all-SoCon 1967, 1968, 1969, plus 1969 consensus All-American, and the 1969-70 conference male athlete of the year. O’Brien was the SoCon male athlete of the year 1968-69, Kelly was first-team all-SoCon 1971, 1972 and 1973, and Stoudt was All-American in 1960 and 1961.

Members of the 100th anniversary team were required to meet criteria established by the Southern Conference.

The 3:30 p.m. game brings together two of CAA Football's top teams. The Spiders (6-2, 4-1 CAA) are ranked No. 14 in the FCS poll and New Hampshire (6-2, 5-0 CAA) is ranked No. 17.