Four graduated Spiders returned to reach one objective: NCAA tournament

“I didn’t want to be recruiting them and not paying attention to their senior year, what could have been their final season,” said Mooney. “So after the season is when the players first started to come and start to talk about maybe the possibility and what it would look like. They came in one at a time.”

Gilyard was first to visit Mooney, and first to declare his intention to return. He did so in late March. Gilyard began last season with the sense that four years of college basketball would be enough.

"Naturally, most seniors are kind of ready to get out of college and start their lives," he said.

The more Gilyard thought about returning, the more appealing it became. After he announced he was coming back, "Everybody's kind of asking me if I'm going to be the first domino,” said Gilyard, who’s 28 steals from setting the NCAA Division I career record.

Affirmative.