Four graduated Spiders returned to reach one objective: NCAA tournament

The NCAA made the announcement on a mid-October morning last year. All winter-sport athletes were provided an extra year of eligibility because of the global health crisis.
A few hours later, Chris Mooney said he had no idea how this was going to impact his roster, his rotation, or his recruiting. How could he? Mooney is heading into his 17th season as Richmond’s coach, but he was a pandemic rookie like everybody else.
Now we know. The Spiders have 15 scholarship players (the usual Division I limit is 13) and five walk-ons on a 20-man unit that seems more brigade than platoon. Narrow the focus and the NCAA policy permitted Richmond to retain its top players from last season's team that included five seniors.
The decisions of Jacob Gilyard, Nathan Cayo, Grant Golden and Nick Sherod – they’ve combined for 5,516 career points – to come back were related, and they weren’t. Determinations were made based on individual circumstances, though influenced to some degree by teammates’ choices.
The common denominator was the foursome's desire to qualify for the NCAA tournament, which UR has not done since 2011.
“That’s our goal. I feel like there’s not too many other reasons that Grant and I, Nick and Nathan came back,” Gilyard said Wednesday.
During last season, Mooney chose not to raise the topic of eligibility and the NCAA’s adjusted policy with his seniors. He knew fifth-year guard Blake Francis, set on starting his pro career, would ship out as scheduled. Mooney and Francis agreed on a timeline when the lefty transferred from Wagner. As far as Gilyard, Cayo, Golden and Sherod …
“I didn’t want to be recruiting them and not paying attention to their senior year, what could have been their final season,” said Mooney. “So after the season is when the players first started to come and start to talk about maybe the possibility and what it would look like. They came in one at a time.”
Gilyard was first to visit Mooney, and first to declare his intention to return. He did so in late March. Gilyard began last season with the sense that four years of college basketball would be enough.
"Naturally, most seniors are kind of ready to get out of college and start their lives," he said.
The more Gilyard thought about returning, the more appealing it became. After he announced he was coming back, "Everybody's kind of asking me if I'm going to be the first domino,” said Gilyard, who’s 28 steals from setting the NCAA Division I career record.
Affirmative.
Five days later, Cayo said he was coming back. He called the option to return "a good opportunity. It's a place I'm comfortable in. I have a lot more to prove.” Cayo noted that UR was 24-7 and well positioned for an NCAA bid in 2020 when the pandemic hit and canceled the NCAAs, and how the Spiders struggled to maintain rhythm last season (14-9, 6-5 A-10) with three game-and-practice suspensions related to COVID issues.
Then came Golden’s announcement, four days after that of Cayo.
“I just sort of weighed the pros and cons and overall I just felt like, for a lot of different reasons, this was the best decision," Golden said.
Golden would seem to have the brightest professional future in international hoops, because he’s skilled and 6-foot-10. The pro market was shaky last year due to the pandemic. Golden’s opportunities should be better this year.
Finally, Sherod, who missed last season because of a knee injury, in early May announced he was returning. After last fall's knee issue, Sherod suggested he was moving on and wouldn’t be back. But with three other senior starters returning, he said, "it's just an opportunity I felt like I couldn't pass up."
He gained considerable weight while injured and rehabilitating, and then lost 40 pounds to prepare for this final go-round, this Richmond reunification whose seeds were sown 12 months ago.
“Obviously, we’re very excited and just thrilled they would make that decision with different opportunities and what might be available,” Mooney said. “It was a great moment for our program and hopefully will turn out great for them.”
