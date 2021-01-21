Four senior starters with 1,000 points? Nathan Cayo is on track. He'd rather win.

“I feel like everyone has their different paths,” said Cayo, a Montreal resident and four-year regular. But he added, “any competitive player wants to always have a big role and try to do as much as he can for the team.”

During the 1954-55 UR season, four players - senior Warren Mills and juniors Ed Harrison, Walt Lysaght, and Ken Daniel - were in the starting lineup as 1,000-point scorers. That feat could be repeated with relative ease if Cayo matches what he did last year.

He played 30 games, averaging 8.3 points while shooting 52.7% in the first 15, and averaging 9.5 points while shooting 58.4% in the last 15. Cayo missed one game because of an ankle sprain in Richmond’s 24-7 season.

As scouting reports on the Spiders circulate, defenses naturally shade the most potent threats. That would be Francis (16.1 ppg), Golden (14.8 ppg) and Gilyard (12.8 ppg), with an increasing amount of attention being paid to blooming 6-7 sophomore Tyler Burton (12.6 ppg).

If opponents are going to back off any Richmond starter, it’s Cayo, who in response may again become a more prominent figure through the season’s second half.