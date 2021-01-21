Four senior starters with 1,000 points? Nathan Cayo is on track. He'd rather win.

The drum roll for four grand has started.
Among the University of Richmond’s four senior starters, Grant Golden, Jacob Gilyard, and Blake Francis have each scored well over 1,000 career points. And then there’s 6-foot-7 senior Nathan Cayo, who has stepped up onto the porch and may soon be knocking on the door.
Cayo has scored 906 points. There are 14 UR regular-season games remaining, if the Spiders can negotiate their way through the pandemic and meet their 18-game A-10 obligation. Interruptions seem probable, based on previous developments, and 14 games seems like an unrealistic goal.
Cayo (11.6 ppg) could be putting pencil to paper, deciphering what he needs to do to reach that 1,000-point plateau, and when it might happen.
He is not.
“I don’t really focus on points, or accomplishments,” said Cayo. “I just try to help my team win.”
It could be argued that Richmond (9-3, 3-1 A-10), which hosts La Salle (6-8, 3-4 A-10) Saturday at 2:30 p.m. (televised by NBC Sports Network), already has four 1,000-point men. Senior Nick Sherod scored 1,192 as a Spider, though he is unavailable this season because of a knee injury sustained in mid-October.
In terms of active UR players, the 6-10 Golden leads (1,649 points), followed by the guards, Gilyard (1,416) and Francis (1,389), who played two seasons at Wagner before transferring.
“I feel like everyone has their different paths,” said Cayo, a Montreal resident and four-year regular. But he added, “any competitive player wants to always have a big role and try to do as much as he can for the team.”
During the 1954-55 UR season, four players - senior Warren Mills and juniors Ed Harrison, Walt Lysaght, and Ken Daniel - were in the starting lineup as 1,000-point scorers. That feat could be repeated with relative ease if Cayo matches what he did last year.
He played 30 games, averaging 8.3 points while shooting 52.7% in the first 15, and averaging 9.5 points while shooting 58.4% in the last 15. Cayo missed one game because of an ankle sprain in Richmond’s 24-7 season.
As scouting reports on the Spiders circulate, defenses naturally shade the most potent threats. That would be Francis (16.1 ppg), Golden (14.8 ppg) and Gilyard (12.8 ppg), with an increasing amount of attention being paid to blooming 6-7 sophomore Tyler Burton (12.6 ppg).
If opponents are going to back off any Richmond starter, it’s Cayo, who in response may again become a more prominent figure through the season’s second half.
"I think the balance is really created by ball movement. I don't know that it's necessarily the personnel as much as it is the system," Saint Joseph’s coach Billy Lange said of the Spiders last January. "So the system gives equal opportunity to score."
While the Spiders have five starters averaging in double-figures, La Salle has none. The Explorers are led in scoring by 6-8 sophomore Jack Clark, who averages 8.9 points.
If Cayo does not reach 1,000 points this season, there’s the possibility he could do so next season. Because of the pandemic, the NCAA is allowing all winter-sports athletes an additional year of eligibility. Some will return. Most will not. None of UR's seniors has committed to coming back. Francis and Sherod have said they do not plan on returning.
“I’m trying to really not think about it and focus on this season,” said Cayo.
Spiders' four senior starters - career points
Grant Golden - 1,649
Jacob Gilyard - 1,416
Blake Francis - 1,389
Nathan Cayo - 906
