Four wins in four days? It's been done by A-10 teams with profiles comparable to Spiders.

This A-10 team was viewed as a strong league championship contender but slid to sixth in the final standings with a conference record of 10-8, and a 19-12 overall mark.

It entered the A-10 tournament trending down and needed to win four games in four days to capture the title and advance to the NCAAs.

The University of Richmond this March? Yes, but also the 2018-19 Saint Louis Billikens, whose improbable run to the 2019 A-10 championship is the model the Spiders aim to replicate.

SLU, picked to win the league title in the 2018-19 A-10 preseason poll, went into the conference tournament at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center having lost three of its last five regular-season games. The Billikens then beat four teams they lost to during the regular season – Richmond, Dayton, Davidson and St. Bonaventure - to win the A-10 title.

In this year’s preseason poll, the Spiders were projected as the second-place finisher (behind unanimous pick St. Bonaventure) and finished in sixth place. UR (19-12, 10-8 A-10) lost four of its last seven heading into the A-10 tournament, which begins Wednesday at Capital One Arena in Washington.

“We’ve competed. There have been some hustle plays, there have been some really physical, good plays. We’re playing good teams,” UR coach Chris Mooney said of the Spiders’ performance down the stretch. “If a bounce here or there, or a shot goes in here or there, those things might be different.

“We feel like we’ll be ready.”

In Richmond's final five regular-season games, it met four of the top five seeds in the A-10 field: No. 3 VCU, No. 5 Saint Louis, No. 2 Dayton, and No. 4 St. Bonaventure, losing to all but SLU.

The Spiders open Thursday night at 8:30 in the second round, against the winner of Wednesday’s first-round game involving No. 11 Rhode Island (14-15) and No. 14 Duquesne (6-23). Richmond played each of those teams once this season, and beat URI (70-63) and Duquesne (74-57) on the road.

The top four in the regular-season standings earned double-byes, meaning only three victories are required by them to become league champion. But four wins and a title, as SLU demonstrated in 2019, is achievable, particularly for a group that was highly regarded and didn’t meet expectations during the regular season.

Along that same line, the Spiders can examine a closer-to-home example, from the 2015 A-10 tournament.

That year, VCU was the unanimous top choice in the preseason poll and lost three of its last four regular-season games to finish fifth in the A-10. The Rams resurrected as the No. 5 seed to win four games at Barclays Center and take the league championship. Three of VCU’s four tournament opponents beat the Rams late during the regular season.

This is Richmond’s 21st season as an A-10 member, but the 20th A-10 tournament in which the Spiders will play. The 2020 tournament was stopped due to the pandemic before UR participated. Richmond has won one A-10 championship, in 2011.

The Spiders did not win four consecutive league games this season, but they started December with six straight nonconference victories (at Wofford, at Northern Iowa, Toledo, vs. N.C. State in Charlotte, ODU and Bucknell).