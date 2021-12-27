Free throw shooting for UR women, men

dividing line
RICHMOND WOMEN
Games FT-FTA FT% NCAA Rank
12 124-164 75.6 No. 50 of 348
RICHMOND MEN
Games FT-FTA FT% NCAA Rank
13 142-211 67.3 No. 262 of 350
dividing line
UR could be headed for Bracketville, or be close and miss out again.
Of 10 games involving A-10 men’s basketball teams originally scheduled to be played Wednesday, one was, Richmond’s 81-50 win over visiting Bucknell.
“Hand up, and in the cookie jar.”
Richmond (9-4) has won six straight games for the first time since 2015.
Richmond will take a six-game winning streak, its longest since 2015, into A-10 competition.
League competition is scheduled to begin Dec. 30.
Spiders assistant led George Washington's program for three years.
Tyler Burton watched many of his father's games on video and came away with this impression: "He was a junkyard dog."
“He did an excellent job at VMI probably with a little bit less talent than the people they were playing.”
Spiders led 62-61 with 16.5 left on the game clock and :02 on the shot clock. Tyler Burton (29 points, 10 rebounds) elevated for a 3 and was fouled.
