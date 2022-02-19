Freshman faceoff flip: Jared Chenoy and Spiders bounce back in home-opener

The University of Richmond’s Ryan Lanchbury scored from the left wing in the second quarter Saturday against Marist in the Spiders’ home-opener. That shot made Lanchbury the all-time leader in goals (124) at UR, which is in its ninth season of Division I competition.

Lanchbury’s record-setter came in UR’s second game of 2022.

“To be honest, I don’t think much about the record-book stuff, but to hear that, it is pretty nice,” said Lanchbury, a senior from Burlington, Ontario. “It’s an honor.”

As the Spiders dismissed Marist 18-4, the afternoon’s alternate theme involved the player who was responsible for the assist to Lanchbury on Goal No. 124. Freshman Jared Chenoy won the faceoff and took off with the ball toward Marist’s goal before finding an open Lanchbury.

On the day, Chenoy won 15 of 18 faceoffs, a dramatic upgrade from the Spiders’ opener at No. 4 North Carolina on Feb. 11. The Tar Heels won 14 off 22 faceoffs with Chenoy competing, a major factor in UNC’s 13-9 win.

“There’s no better way to get the nerves out than going against one of the top teams in the country,” said Chenoy. “I got all my nerves out there. I was real excited to play (Saturday) and take advantage of my opportunities.”

Unlike most Division I lacrosse players, the 5-foot-9, 190-pound Chenoy lives somewhere other than in Mid-Atlantic or Northeast states. He’s from Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and grew up scoring goals as well as fighting for possessions as a faceoff man.

“In high school down in South Florida, it’s a lot different lacrosse down there, but it’s growing, so hopefully one day it will be big like it is up in the Northeast, ” said Chenoy. “I was an offensive guy in Florida and then got recruited to faceoff here.”

Chenoy capped a memorable afternoon by scoring an unassisted goal in the fourth quarter after winning a faceoff and streaking down the field’s midsection.

“There’s no better feeling than putting it in the back of the net, or giving an assist to one of our offensive players,” he said. “It was great to get some points.”

Said UR coach Dan Chemotti: “We knew he scored a bunch of goals in high school. We were just looking for him to win faceoffs and get us the ball. But he does have the ability to handle, as we saw today ... He’s reliable with the ball and doing a nice job at the dot.”

Marist scored the game’s first goal. Richmond responded with the next five, and led 8-2 at halftime. Four goals before the break came from UR's Dalton Young, who finished with four. Young and Lanchbury (four goals) were preseason All-Southern Conference selections.

“We looked pretty closely at a lot of areas where we struggled last week. We cleaned it up,” said Lanchbury.

Chemotti, the only coach in Spiders history, came away impressed by the UR defense, which he called "fantastic. I don't think we gave up a six-on-six goal the whole game. So that's impressive. I can't remember the last time I've been able to say that, if ever."

Notes: The Spiders, picked to finish second behind High Point in the Southern Conference preseason poll, play next at Towson Saturday. Richmond improved to 1-1 while Marist, picked second behind Monmouth in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference preseason poll, fell to 1-2.