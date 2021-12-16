Friday vs. N.C. State, Sunday vs. ODU? Spiders taking risks to enhance schedule.

By Friday night, the University of Richmond will have played 11 men’s basketball games this season, only four at the Robins Center, where the Spiders are undefeated.

They move out of the travel-heavy portion of their schedule starting Sunday when Old Dominion (5-6) visits. That starts a stretch of four home games among five.

The Spiders (6-4) could be a weary and not thoroughly prepared team against ODU after meeting N.C. State in Charlotte Friday night. The risk of that was worth the potential reward associated with facing the Wolfpack on a neutral court in the Basketball Hall of Fame Shootout, according to coach Chris Mooney.

“That’s not the way you would script it if you could,” he said. Mooney didn’t feel the Spiders could turn down the opportunity to play N.C. State on a neutral court, an invitation extended after the date with ODU had been set.

“That’s the way it is, and hopefully we can be up to the challenge,” Mooney said.

The Spiders dealt with a comparable turnaround earlier this season. They played at Drake on Saturday, Nov. 20, and then hosted Hofstra on Monday, Nov. 22. UR lost 73-70 at Drake, and beat Hofstra 81-68.