From Spiders AD John Hardt, answers to pandemic-centered questions

We’re engaged in productive discussions and we’re very close to finalizing our plans. Chris and I talk a ton about a lot of things every week. And really, we just kind of relegated the extension, (though) it’s incredibly important, there have been so many other things we’ve had to focus our attention on.

What’s your sense of when basketball may start?

My understanding as of late last week was that we should expect some clarity and decisions from the NCAA sometime mid-September. What I’m experiencing and what I’m part of is a lot of conversations and a lot of communications, within the A-10 and outside the A-10, with other ADs. We’re discussing scheduling. … There’s lot of speculation that the start of the season might be pushed back a little bit. I think those discussions are an accurate reflection of what’s going on, but we can’t make any decisions until we know (from the NCAA).

What’s your guess as to whether fans will be allowed in the Robins Center to watch basketball games?

It will be primarily dictated by what’s happening with COVID-19, and what both our state officials and our university officials are doing in response to COVID-19 surrounding that time period.