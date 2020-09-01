From Spiders AD John Hardt, answers to pandemic-centered questions

Supporters of college athletic programs all over the nation wonder about the impact of COVID-19 on their schools. Sports have been cut. Employees have been furloughed. Positions have been eliminated. Budgets have been slashed.
At the University of Richmond, Vice President and Director of Athletics John Hardt on Tuesday said, “I don’t think currently there are any plans that would be noticeable from an external perspective. Obviously, we’re facing a lot of pressures and financial issues like everyone in the country.
“At this point, we’ve been able to tighten our belts and make some strategic reductions to be able to weather the storm. … (Those) certainly won’t be noticeable from our student-athletes’ perspectives. We’ve done everything we can to be very student-centered in our decision-making.”
One of the areas that Hardt said UR is “particularly tuned in to” is mental health and welfare. “With everybody being cooped up all these months, we are seeing a lot of stresses and strains in that regard,” said Hardt, whose department employs a sports psychologist, Dr. Rachel Turk. “And luckily, we’re geared up at Richmond to address those.”
More Hardt, who said, "COVID is not a cooperative force," on:
Anything new with a contract extension for basketball coach Chris Mooney, whose current deal runs through 2021-22 season?
We’re engaged in productive discussions and we’re very close to finalizing our plans. Chris and I talk a ton about a lot of things every week. And really, we just kind of relegated the extension, (though) it’s incredibly important, there have been so many other things we’ve had to focus our attention on.
What’s your sense of when basketball may start?
My understanding as of late last week was that we should expect some clarity and decisions from the NCAA sometime mid-September. What I’m experiencing and what I’m part of is a lot of conversations and a lot of communications, within the A-10 and outside the A-10, with other ADs. We’re discussing scheduling. … There’s lot of speculation that the start of the season might be pushed back a little bit. I think those discussions are an accurate reflection of what’s going on, but we can’t make any decisions until we know (from the NCAA).
What’s your guess as to whether fans will be allowed in the Robins Center to watch basketball games?
It will be primarily dictated by what’s happening with COVID-19, and what both our state officials and our university officials are doing in response to COVID-19 surrounding that time period.
What does the potential of spring football look like to you, from a CAA level?
It appears that we’re going to go with an all-league schedule. I think there’s a strong interest in pursuing regional models within that. I think we’re interested and excited about that. The details have yet to be decided. But the concepts have been discussed for several weeks now. And then we’re also very curious with anticipation to see what the NCAA decides regarding playoffs and the (FCS) championship in the spring.
Do you have an opening date for the Queally Athletics Center, the basketball-support facility, and the academic-support facility, behind the Robins Center?
I was just over there and it’s incredible. Spiderific. We were planning on all sorts of (opening) events, but, again, COVID-19 has sort of changed those plans. I think it will be a soft roll-out. We’ll do something when the environment is more conducive to doing a grand opening. We’ll quietly move our men’s and women’s basketball programs and our two coaching staffs into the new facilities, we’ll move the academic-support staff in, and our leadership and student-athlete development folks in, and that will all start probably in early October. It’s going to be a phased approach for probably that month of October.
