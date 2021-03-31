From UVA and Tommy John Surgery to UR, catcher Drew Blakely returning to 'full stride'

“My time at UVA was absolutely incredible and I have nothing but the utmost respect for the coaching staff and the program up there,” said Blakely. “That was an unbelievable experience and super-foundational to the player I am now.”

Coming off rehab from Tommy John Surgery and looking for an opportunity to catch on a regular basis, Blakely learned that UR offered a graduate-level nonprofit studies program that aligned with his long-range goal of becoming involved in a faith-based ministry. Also, Blakely’s family – his father, Bill, was a high-school baseball coach for 24 years - relocated to the Richmond area when Blakely went to UVA.

“I thought (UR) was the right fit for my future and thus far, it’s paid off,” said Blakely, who made seven starts at UVA in 2017 as a first-year Cavalier, before his elbow injury. He is 23, and the desire to play professional baseball is as strong as it was when he was child, said Blakely.

Blakely brought to the Spiders a veteran presence coach Tracy Woodson was seeking. If Richmond’s coaches want to say a word to their pitcher between innings, they may have to wait in line. Blakely is usually already there, offering encouragement and exchanging information.