From UVA and Tommy John Surgery to UR, catcher Drew Blakely returning to 'full stride'

Catcher Drew Blakely made his college choice – the University of Virginia – before his junior year at Gull Lake High in Richland, Mich., so he had some time to prepare for the transition. Blakely’s plan included taking classes that earned college credit while he was still at Gull Lake High School.
Years later, that forethought continued to work to Blakely’s advantage. He graduated from UVA in three years. After Tommy John Surgery and two seasons (2018, 2019) away from college competition because of the injury and rehabilitation process, Blakely transferred to the University of Richmond. He is in his second season as the Spiders’ top catcher, and leads Richmond (10-4) with a batting average of .417 in 13 games.
Blakely's average ranks first in the A-10 and among the top 50 nationally.
The Spiders played 17 games last year (5-12), and then the pandemic shut down college sports. Blakely batted .296 in 16 games in 2020.
“I’m just kind of now getting into the full stride of things. I feel confident and comfortable at the plate again,” said Blakely, a 6-foot-2, 210-pound redshirt junior who is enrolled in graduate school at UR.
He arrived at UVA as a nationally respected recruit. Blakely became very interested in Virginia after the Cavaliers won the 2015 national championship, and were the 2014 runners-up in the College World Series. When Virginia invited Blakely, he said “an easy decision” followed.
“My time at UVA was absolutely incredible and I have nothing but the utmost respect for the coaching staff and the program up there,” said Blakely. “That was an unbelievable experience and super-foundational to the player I am now.”
Coming off rehab from Tommy John Surgery and looking for an opportunity to catch on a regular basis, Blakely learned that UR offered a graduate-level nonprofit studies program that aligned with his long-range goal of becoming involved in a faith-based ministry. Also, Blakely’s family – his father, Bill, was a high-school baseball coach for 24 years - relocated to the Richmond area when Blakely went to UVA.
“I thought (UR) was the right fit for my future and thus far, it’s paid off,” said Blakely, who made seven starts at UVA in 2017 as a first-year Cavalier, before his elbow injury. He is 23, and the desire to play professional baseball is as strong as it was when he was child, said Blakely.
Blakely brought to the Spiders a veteran presence coach Tracy Woodson was seeking. If Richmond’s coaches want to say a word to their pitcher between innings, they may have to wait in line. Blakely is usually already there, offering encouragement and exchanging information.
“He’s teaching the pitchers a lot, and it gives them a lot of confidence,” said Woodson, who speaks highly of Blakely’s ability to get the best out of a pitching staff with motivation, insight, and defensive talent.
“I’ve had a number of kids that I really like. He is at the top of the list with those guys. He’s a person you enjoy being around.”
NOTES: The Spiders have won five straight games. They play at William & Mary Friday, and then the Tribe visit UR for a Sunday double-header.
(804) 649-6233
@RTDjohnoconnor