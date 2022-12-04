Frustrated Spiders, after loss at W&M, have break to address slow starts

WILLIAMSBURG – Go back to the finishing stretch of the 2018-19 season to find when the University of Richmond hit a hoops rut comparable to its current status.

The Spiders that season dropped five of six to close a 13-20 ordeal of a year with all freshmen and sophomores in the starting lineup. From there, they consistently won, and built up to the 2022 A-10 championship team.

Saturday night at William & Mary’s Kaplan Arena, UR coach Chris Mooney was understandably frustrated after a 58-57 loss to the Tribe. That’s five defeats in six games for this reconfigured UR team (3-5) that lost so much experience and continues to seek a trigger that will allow it to avoid slow starts.

“To be in another big deficit at halftime is just too much to overcome,” Mooney said of the Tribe’s 38-21 lead at the break. “So we have to figure out how to play much better in the first half, start the games much better, and use the same aggressiveness that we used to come back.”

The Spiders have the week – they do not play again until Drake (7-1), the Missouri Valley Conference favorite, visits the Robins Center Saturday – to analyze game video that reveals this slow-starting trend.

UR has trailed at halftime in each of the five losses during this 1-5 stretch. In most, the Spiders played acceptable defense and experienced scoring difficulty, which may have been predictable given a lack of early-season chemistry. Richmond has three transfers in the rotation along with redshirt freshman Jason Nelson as starting point guard.

The Spiders have trailed by 14 (Charleston), 9 (Wichita State), 5 (Syracuse), 7 (Toledo) and 17 (W&M) in those five losses.

“Our turnover numbers aren’t high (11 or so a game) in general college basketball. A little high for us. We’ve had some critical ones,” said Mooney. “The timing of some of the turnovers has been pretty bad.

“I feel like we’re not scoring inside enough, whether that be on cuts to the basket, post moves.”

He added that he believes those two areas of concern will improve as this team continues to play together, but Mooney recognized that those issues “are limiting us at this time.”

Saturday night's loss at W&M underscored the two problems Mooney noted. Poor late-game execution in the form of a key turnover and very low-percentage attempt doomed UR.

Spider forward Tyler Burton (26 points) tried to work one-on-one against the Tribe's Chris Mullins during the final possession and ended up taking an off-balance, fall-away shot from the baseline that was way off target a few seconds before the horn.