Game against Clemson has homecoming vibe for Spider Isaiah Bigelow

It may be way early to call the race for the A-10’s Sixth Man of the Year award. Worth tracking: the momentum Isaiah Bigelow’s candidacy gains weekly.

The 6-foot-7 Wofford graduate has come off the University of Richmond bench to average 10.3 points, which ranks third among Spiders, and 5.7 rebounds in about 24 minutes a game.

Bigelow made four starts in place of Matt Grace, who was unavailable due to a knee strain and has returned to the lineup. Based on the way Bigelow is playing, he soon may again be considered for a spot among UR’s first five.

He has been the best player on the court in multiple Richmond games.

“I think Isaiah Bigelow has shown what he can do, and what kind of player he is,” said UR coach Chris Mooney. He added what a "luxury" it is for UR to be able to bring such a player off the bench.

Bigelow now preps for a game that he has anticipated with homecoming excitement. The Spiders (5-5) meet Clemson (8-3) Saturday at 7 p.m. in the final game of the Greenville Winter Invitational, a triple-header in Greenville, S.C.

The first two games at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena are South Carolina vs. East Carolina at 2 p.m., and Furman vs. Stephen F. Austin at 4:30 p.m.

“I’m looking forward to Clemson big time,” said Bigelow, who has another season of eligibility beyond this one. “I’ve got a lot of people that way, in South Carolina.”

He is from Greensboro, N.C., and spent four years at Wofford, located in Spartanburg, S.C., which is 30 miles from Greenville. Though Richmond hasn’t played Clemson in 70 years, Bigelow faced the Tigers before 8,118 at their Littlejohn Coliseum last season. Bigelow scored eight points – all from the free-throw line - in 20 minutes. The Terriers fell 76-68.

Bigelow averaged 8.3 points and 5.5 rebounds last season for a Wofford team that went 19-13, 10-8 in the Southern Conference. He started 16 games and scored 10 with 3 rebounds and 2 assists in 31 minutes against Richmond in the Spiders' 73-64 win at Wofford on Dec. 1, 2021.

Bigelow said that he enjoyed his time at Wofford, but after earning his degree, "I thought it was good opportunity to grad transfer and chase my master's as well as continue playing basketball for a good program like the Spiders."

Richmond was one of the first schools to make contact after he entered the transfer portal, according to Bigelow. When Bigelow signed with UR in April, Mooney said he strongly felt that Bigelow's best basketball was ahead of him. Bigelow redshirted at Wofford as a true freshman and missed the 2020-21 season after tearing his ACL.

In a 77-48 win over visiting Fairleigh Dickinson Tuesday night, Bigelow scored 17 to lead the Spiders, with three 3-pointers, in 16 minutes. Earlier this season, he sparked the Robins Center crowd with soaring dunks. Mooney praises Bigelow’s ability to defend at all three levels.

Bigelow advocates for more transition opportunities for the Spiders, saying he feels “That’s our best offense.”

The meeting with Clemson, of the ACC, represents UR’s final shot this regular season against a Power Five opponent. The Spiders fell to Syracuse in overtime on Nov. 21 at the Empire Classic at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Richmond convincingly won two consecutive home games – Drake (82-52) and FDU – after losing five of its previous six, with five of those six games away from the Robins Center.

“We’re a tough, resilient team, when we play a certain way,” said Bigelow. “I think that we’ve got a chance to be really, really good. I think we’re really good right now, but we have another level to us. When we play defense like (the FDU game), we’re pretty tough to beat because we can score the ball.”

Note: According to UR, Saturday's game vs Clemson at the Greenville Winter Invitational will stream on ACC Network Extra. Those with access to ACC Network through a cable subscription can stream the game on the ESPN app.