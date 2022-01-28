Gap years: Can well-seasoned Spiders force budding Rams to respect elders?

Rhoades, for his team, said the biggest thing on Saturday, regardless of the age differences, is that the Rams have to be themselves.

“They're really good at certain things that they do and that's just how they play,” Rhoades said of the Spiders. “And we got to take that away, but understand that they're good enough players to go make plays, too. They just don't have this unique offense. They have good players.

“And if you try to just take away the unique offense and not respect them as basketball players, they're going to burn you that way as well.”

VCU has won 14 of the last 19 meetings, and this one tips off at 4 p.m. It will be televised by the CBS Sports Network.

And for two programs looking to strengthen their spots within the top half of the league standings as the midway point of league play nears, Saturday’s battle of young-versus-old is valuable for both.

“They do what they do and they do it at a high level and very well,” Rhoades said. “We got to be prepared and ready to go. But it's fun.

“It's fun for the city of Richmond and the state of Virginia. It's fun for college basketball, to have games like that."