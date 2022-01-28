Gap years: Can well-seasoned Spiders force budding Rams to respect elders?

The University of Memphis fell to SMU 70-62 on Jan. 20 and the defeated coach, Anfernee “Penny” Hardaway, dealt with media questions about his team’s three-game losing streak.
Hardaway, as he did well through his 14-year NBA career, played offense.
“We have four freshmen starting. Y’all need to act like it,” Hardaway said. “Act like we’ve got 17- and 18- and 19-year-olds out here trying to learn how to play against 22-, 23- and 24-year-old guys. C’mon, man.”
Just how much does age matter in college basketball? One answer comes Saturday, when VCU (12-6, 5-2 A-10) plays at Richmond (13-7, 4-3 A-10).
None of the Spiders’ top eight players is younger than 21. Three are 24, and one is 23. Two of VCU’s top eight players are older than 21.
Richmond came back from a 15-point deficit in the second half at Rhode Island Tuesday night to win 70-63. Afterward, URI coach David Cox said, “Got to give credit to Richmond and their veteran players. They really showed their age and experience in the second half.”
College players are older than they used to be for various reasons:
- The increased popularity of reclassification in high school, or middle school, means players commonly switch schools and fall back a grade when doing so. They reach college a year older that they would have without reclassifying.
- Prep schools, which offer a 13th grade and another year of basketball seasoning, are an appealing path for many players. They also reach college a year later than they would have.
- Redshirting, for medical or developmental reasons, gives players a fifth year in college. UR’s Grant Golden and Nick Sherod redshirted for medical reasons.
- International student-athletes often come from educational-system structures that differ from the U.S. model. That can affect ages at which players enroll in college.
- The pandemic influenced the NCAA to allow all winter-sports athletes from last season to play a “bonus” year. Four of Richmond’s players took advantage of that: Golden and Sherod, who are in their sixth years of college, and Jacob Gilyard and Nathan Cayo, who are in their fifth years.
According to NBA.com, the youngest team in the league when the season began was Oklahoma City. That team's average age was 23.5. Richmond began the season starting Golden (24), Gilyard (23), Cayo (24), Sherod (24), and Tyler Burton (21). Their average age: 23.2.
Richmond’s top eight players average 22.6 years. The average age of VCU’s top eight is 20.6.
Additional time in college strength-and-conditioning programs helps players become more physically prepared for Division I basketball, and so does another year or two of natural maturation. And more playing experience generally leads to improvement.
“You're playing against a 24-year-old that's been in [college] basketball five, six years,” VCU coach Mike Rhoades said. “Like, that's a big difference. And, as I like to call it, grown-man strength. There's a difference in your first year of college and your last year of college, how much stronger you are.
“And the game slows down for you, so you're able to pick apart the game and young guys as they play against you.”
The Rams and Spiders met only once last season because of COVID issues, with VCU winning 68-56 at the Siegel Center. UR shot 32.8% overall, missing 16 of 19 3-point attempts. That could be a problem again for the Spiders because VCU ranks second nationally in 3-point-percentage defense (26.1).
VCU, in knocking off 25th-ranked Davidson on Wednesday, ending the team’s win streak at 15, held the Wildcats to a season-worst 21.4% from deep (3 of 14). And Davidson averages 40.98% on 3-point attempts, second in the country in that category.
The Spiders this year are shooting 33.7% from deep, but average 53.7% on attempts inside the arc, which is 51st nationally, per KenPom.com. VCU is holding teams to just 44.4% on 2-point shots, 18th in the country.
Also Richmond, this season, is seventh nationally in surrendering just 9.5 turnovers a game. VCU is eighth in the country in turnovers caused (18.1).
Rhoades, for his team, said the biggest thing on Saturday, regardless of the age differences, is that the Rams have to be themselves.
“They're really good at certain things that they do and that's just how they play,” Rhoades said of the Spiders. “And we got to take that away, but understand that they're good enough players to go make plays, too. They just don't have this unique offense. They have good players.
“And if you try to just take away the unique offense and not respect them as basketball players, they're going to burn you that way as well.”
VCU has won 14 of the last 19 meetings, and this one tips off at 4 p.m. It will be televised by the CBS Sports Network.
And for two programs looking to strengthen their spots within the top half of the league standings as the midway point of league play nears, Saturday’s battle of young-versus-old is valuable for both.
“They do what they do and they do it at a high level and very well,” Rhoades said. “We got to be prepared and ready to go. But it's fun.
“It's fun for the city of Richmond and the state of Virginia. It's fun for college basketball, to have games like that."
Richmond’s top eight players, age:
Grant Golden, 24
Nathan Cayo, 24
Tyler Burton, 21
Jacob Gilyard, 23
Andre Gutsavson, 22
Nick Sherod, 24
Matt Grace, 22
Isaiah Wilson, 21
VCU’s top eight players, age:
Ace Baldwin, 20
Mikeal Brown-Jones, 20
KeShawn Curry, 23
Jalen DeLoach, 19
Jayden Nunn, 18
Levi Stockard III, 23
Marcus Tsohonis, 21
Hason Ward, 21
