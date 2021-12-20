Ghost of Xmas past leads Spiders scouting report. They've been Scrooged in pre-holiday games.

Here comes that wee slice of the season that has brought the University of Richmond’s basketball program neither comfort nor joy.

The annual pre-Christmas game.

Of the Spiders’ last nine in this category, they won three. They were commonly upset victims in the six defeats. Bucknell (3-8) visits the Robins Center Wednesday at 4 p.m. in UR’s final game before its holiday break.

Richmond coach Chris Mooney said he reminded his players of prior teams' pre-Christmas downers before they left the locker room following Sunday’s 67-61 win over Old Dominion.

“We have guys who have been here and been through some of those games that have been tough,” said Mooney, who’s in his 17th season. “It goes back to the single most important thing. Everybody [in Division I] is good, everybody’s trying to win, everybody’s committed. And so no matter when the game is, or who the game is against, you have to be ready to play.”