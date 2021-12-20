Ghost of Xmas past leads Spiders scouting report. They've been Scrooged in pre-holiday games.

Here comes that wee slice of the season that has brought the University of Richmond’s basketball program neither comfort nor joy.
The annual pre-Christmas game.
Of the Spiders’ last nine in this category, they won three. They were commonly upset victims in the six defeats. Bucknell (3-8) visits the Robins Center Wednesday at 4 p.m. in UR’s final game before its holiday break.
Richmond coach Chris Mooney said he reminded his players of prior teams' pre-Christmas downers before they left the locker room following Sunday’s 67-61 win over Old Dominion.
“We have guys who have been here and been through some of those games that have been tough,” said Mooney, who’s in his 17th season. “It goes back to the single most important thing. Everybody [in Division I] is good, everybody’s trying to win, everybody’s committed. And so no matter when the game is, or who the game is against, you have to be ready to play.”
UR (8-4) has won five straight entering the Bucknell game, the Spiders’ last nonconference assignment before tipping off their 18-game A-10 schedule. To extend momentum, they’ll try to avoid some of mystifying pre-Christmas activity that occurred during the last nine years.
12/22/20: Hofstra 76, UR 71. The Spiders came in 6-1, with a win at Kentucky and their only loss at West Virginia. The visiting Pride trailed by 9 with 10 minutes left. Hofstra shot 70% in the second half, during which it made seven of 10 3-point attempts, and 60.4% for the game. UR finished 14-9.
"We just didn't defend well enough from the beginning to the end," said UR’s Grant Golden. "That's what it came down to during that [late-game] stretch as well. Not good enough on defense."
12/22/19: Radford 73, UR 58. The Spiders failed to get offensive flow going early, played uphill the rest of the game, and fell in the DC Holiday Hoops Fest Showcase at the Entertainment & Sports Arena. UR was 10-1, with a win over Wisconsin and the only loss to Auburn. UR finished 24-7.
"I think they just played a lot tougher than us, honestly," said UR’s Tyler Burton.
12/23/16: Oral Roberts 87, UR 72. In Tulsa, Okla., the Spiders trailed 66-64 with five minutes remaining, but didn't keep up with an opponent that finished 8-22 (with two of the wins over Rogers State and John Brown).
"Not many teams could go 2 for 23 (from 3-point range) and win," Mooney said. UR finished 22-13.
12/22/13: Ohio 70, UR 69 (overtime). At the Robins Center, Nick Kellogg, the son of CBS analyst Clark Kellogg, hit a contested 3-pointer from the right wing with 7.8 seconds left in OT. Dagger.
"I'm glad I was free this weekend to come," said Clark Kellogg, who described the feeling he got when Nick's shot fell as “off the charts … It goes beyond anything I could imagine, or dream, or even articulate.”
Richmond UR led 48-38 with 18 minutes left, and then didn't score for 10 minutes. Richmond was 8-3 coming in, with losses to Minnesota, North Carolina and Wake Forest, and finished 19-14.
12/22/12: George Mason 67, UR 64. The Spiders reported for duty in the Governor’s Holiday Hoops Classic at the Richmond Coliseum with a 9-3 record, and had beaten Wake Forest, Old Dominion and James Madison in consecutive games. The Spiders were averaging 13.5 turnovers and committed six in the final seven minutes.
GMU’s Sherrod Wright hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. Richmond led for all but the final 1:37, and was up 61-49. “They pressed us the whole game, and we had a lot more trouble with it than I would expect us to," said Mooney. UR finished 19-15.
With Bucknell coming to town and the Spiders rolling, "I feel like we’ll be ready,” Mooney said Sunday. “We’ll bring [past pre-Christmas issues] to our guys’ attention and we’ll hopefully come out and play with great emotion and energy.”
