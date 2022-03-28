Giant-killing Spiders paved way in March Madness for St. Peter's, GMU, Butler, VCU

Dick Tarrant on Monday said family and friends used to ask for his recommendations as they competed in contests to select winners through March Madness. The number of those requests has dwindled.

“They don’t call anymore. I can never pick them,” said Tarrant, the University of Richmond’s ultra-successful coach 1981-93. “I’m usually finished the first weekend.”

Deserved admiration - including that from Tarrant, forever a fan of underdogs - went to the plucky Peacocks of St. Peter’s, who became the first No. 15 seed to make it to the Elite Eight before meeting their match (and then some) against North Carolina.

St. Peter’s celebrated run was commonly compared to March’s previous Cinderellas that reached the Final Four: George Mason (2006, out of the Colonial Athletic Association), Butler (2010, 2011, out of the Horizon League), and VCU (2011, also out of the CAA). Those overachieving teams represented conferences that typically sent only one entry to the NCAA tournament.

The original “Giant Killer,” however, was Richmond, which received that nickname from the national media.

Tarrant, the Spiders coach for UR’s initial wave of March Madness upsets, said he was rooting for St. Peter’s as the Peacocks reached the national platform, just as so many unattached hoops fans pulled for Tarrant’s Spiders in the 1980s. In Richmond, they saw a disciplined crew that played together to subjugate more talented opposing forces.

“The stress is on stopping people, stopping people at key times of the game,” Tarrant said Monday when asked how UR was able to repeatedly make March splashes. “I think the key is if you’re able to save all your juice to shut people down and stop them at pivotal times.”

UR’s ascension under Tarrant began in 1984, with a 72-71 elimination of Auburn and Charles Barkley. John Newman scored 25 and John Davis grabbed 10 rebounds for 12th-seeded Richmond.

In 1988, the 13th-seeded Spiders made the Sweet 16 after beating defending NCAA champion Indiana 72-69 (the Hoosiers did not score in the final 2:20) and Georgia Tech 59-55, behind Peter Woolfolk’s 27 points.

In 1991, Richmond became the first No. 15 seed to beat a No. 2, stunning Syracuse 73-69 with a zone that neutralized Syracuse’s height advantage and 18 points from Curtis Blair, now an NBA official.

Coach John Beilein’s Spiders, as No. 14 seeds, defeated South Carolina in the 1998 NCAAs, with Jarod Stevenson scoring 24.

These were the seeds from which all things UR basketball since grew.

In 2011, coach Chris Mooney's 12th-seeded Spiders bounced Vanderbilt 69-66 and Morehead State 65-48, with Justin Harper as the central figure, to reach the school's second Sweet 16.

This March, as a No. 12 seed, Mooney's Richmond team eliminated Iowa 67-63, powered by Jacob Gilyard’s 24 points, 6 assists and 6 rebounds.

And so the story goes, though there are those associated with UR who refrain from current use of this “Giant Killer” reference that was well-earned by the Spiders.

The school in 2001 left the Colonial Athletic Association and affiliated with the Atlantic 10, a shift that elevated the program’s competition level in men’s basketball. UR grew closer to an even playing field with Division I’s brand names. “Giant Killer” no longer fits the narrative, some feel.

Nevertheless, killing giants in March - more noticeably and consistently than any other school had - is how Richmond reached its respected position in the NCAA hoops hierarchy.