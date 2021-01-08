GMU seeks defensive upgrade UR discovered after last trip to Fairfax

Fairfax’s EagleBank Arena can bring about notable change in an A-10 basketball team. University of Richmond coach Chris Mooney witnessed it last January. George Mason coach Dave Paulsen wants to see it this January.
The Spiders met the Patriots at EagleBank Arena on Jan. 18, 2020, and Richmond did not put forth a high-grade defensive effort. In UR's 97-87 victory. Mason shot 54.2%, scored 40 points in the lanes, and added 14 on fast breaks.
GMU guard Javon Greene was averaging 12 points and smacked the Spiders with 39. He had 33 of them with eight minutes left. Before UR’s visit, the Patriots were 1-3 in the A-10 and averaged 62.8 points in those four games.
In an odd way, that appearance at EagleBank Arena was a season-changer, in Mooney’s estimation.
“I think from that point on, we really improved dramatically,” he said, speaking of the Spiders’ defense. “We didn’t improve dramatically because we switched anything or added a [setup] or anything like that. We did because we kept doing these small things.”
Richmond following that GMU game went 10-3. The Spiders finished 24-7 (14-4 A-10), positioned for an NCAA tournament that never occurred. This season’s Spiders (8-3, 2-1 A-10) are again on track for NCAA tournament consideration, with Saturday’s noon game at GMU (5-4, 1-2 A-10) next on the agenda. This is Richmond’s last contest before a seven-day scheduled break.
The Patriots, according to Paulsen, are seeking something similar to what the Spiders found after their EagleBank Arena visit last January.
“Right now, today, we’re not quite there, but I think we have a chance,” Paulsen, who’s in his sixth season at Mason, said after Wednesday’s 66-61 home loss to VCU. “I think we have to learn how to … create a collective identity of having a voice on the floor, and a recognition, of how to stop the bleeding when a team gets on a run.”
The Spiders’ defense has been acceptable in spurts to Mooney. There also have been stretches during which Richmond struggled to defend. They occasionally have coincided with 6-foot-7 sophomore forward Tyler Burton (12.2 ppg, 8.2 rpg) seated because of foul trouble.
“I’ve told our guys again and again, ‘We need to improve defensively,’” said Mooney. “Now part of it is that we’ve played a very, very good schedule. There have been no really easy [opponents]. And so teams can keep coming and have great players and have good game plans.
“But we need to be better defensively.”
This home game for GMU will be dramatically different than that played Wednesday, when Washington simmered with unrest.
Paulsen called events “surreal and it's disappointing and disheartening. But I’ve got a lot of faith in the young people ... You hope out of something really horrific, a terroristic attack on our government, that we can respond and reassert democratic values.”
NOTES: The UR-at-GMU noon game Saturday will be televised by the CBS Sports Network.
Said Mooney, after winning his 300th game Wednesday (80-73 over Rhode Island), “I really don’t pay very much attention to doubters or haters, and I’m really motivated by the believers and the investors, and that’s our guys, our players, our managers, our staff, our administration.”
