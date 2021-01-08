GMU seeks defensive upgrade UR discovered after last trip to Fairfax

The Patriots, according to Paulsen, are seeking something similar to what the Spiders found after their EagleBank Arena visit last January.

“Right now, today, we’re not quite there, but I think we have a chance,” Paulsen, who’s in his sixth season at Mason, said after Wednesday’s 66-61 home loss to VCU. “I think we have to learn how to … create a collective identity of having a voice on the floor, and a recognition, of how to stop the bleeding when a team gets on a run.”

The Spiders’ defense has been acceptable in spurts to Mooney. There also have been stretches during which Richmond struggled to defend. They occasionally have coincided with 6-foot-7 sophomore forward Tyler Burton (12.2 ppg, 8.2 rpg) seated because of foul trouble.

“I’ve told our guys again and again, ‘We need to improve defensively,’” said Mooney. “Now part of it is that we’ve played a very, very good schedule. There have been no really easy [opponents]. And so teams can keep coming and have great players and have good game plans.

“But we need to be better defensively.”

This home game for GMU will be dramatically different than that played Wednesday, when Washington simmered with unrest.