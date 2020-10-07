Going left won't be problem for Spiders freshman Dji Bailey, when fit for duty

Having a freshman basketball player best at anything in a program with five senior starters returning from a successful team qualifies as surprising. But that may be the case at the University of Richmond.
Dji Bailey, who’s right-handed, developed a highly proficient left hand during the last several months. This didn’t come about by choice.
Bailey, a 6-foot-5 guard who's first name rhymes with "sky," during June caught a lob pass back home in Wilson, N.C., and after the airborne reception, attempted a dunk.
“My momentum just took me off the rim,” he said.
Bailey descended awkwardly, braced his fall with his hands, and broke his right wrist. He spent about two months in a cast. The injury did not keep Bailey off the court. He went to work on that left hand, dribbling, and with layups and short shots.
“Throughout this whole process, I think I’ll be more confident when (dribbling or shooting) with my left hand, just because I’m used to using it now,” said Bailey.
Bailey still is not fully involved in Spiders’ practices. He participates in defensive drills, but is not extensively engaged on offense as the wrist continues to recuperate.
Bailey said Tuesday that he's starting to do more right-handed shooting and dribbling. It's possible he’ll be ready to contribute by the time Richmond’s season begins on or around Nov. 25, the first allowable play date per the NCAA’s COVID-19 delay.
The Spiders bring back guards Jacob Gilyard (5-9) and Blake Francis (6-0), and forwards Nick Sherod (6-4), Nathan Cayo (6-7) and Grant Golden (6-10), from a 24-7 team that went 14-4 in the A-10. Richmond could take another step forward with fortified depth, valuable always, but perhaps even more beneficial during a season that may include unpredictable viral absences among rosters across the country.
Of UR’s 13 scholarship players, Bailey could be viewed as the highest-level recruit. He signed with Wake Forest last fall and then received his release after Danny Manning was dismissed as Demon Deacons coach on April 25. Soon after, Bailey committed to UR, which Manning endorsed, filling the scholarship vacated when guard Jake Wojcik transferred to Fairfield following the season.
"We were very fortunate that it happened," UR coach Chris Mooney said of Bailey’s availability. Georgia Tech and Butler also called about Bailey after he reopened his recruitment, according to Rob Salter, Bailey’s coach at Greenfield School in Wilson, N.C.
In addition to the five starters, Richmond brings back reserve forwards Tyler Burton (6-7), Matt Grace (6-9) and Souleymane Koureissi (6-9), and back-up guard Andre Gustavson (6-4). UR adds Bailey, Tulane transfer Connor Crabtree (6-6), and freshmen Isaiah Wilson (6-0), and Andre Weir (6-10).
“With the guys we have on the team, everybody’s ready to play,” said Bailey. “There’s always room for the bench players to help, whether we’re just cheering our teammates up, or actually helping on the court.”
NOTE: Richmond, expected to be among A-10 favorites along with Saint Louis, already has a date secured at Kentucky as part of multi-team event, and the Spiders also lined up a game at West Virginia as part of a modified nonconference schedule that's still being formulated.
