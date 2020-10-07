Going left won't be problem for Spiders freshman Dji Bailey, when fit for duty

Having a freshman basketball player best at anything in a program with five senior starters returning from a successful team qualifies as surprising. But that may be the case at the University of Richmond.

Dji Bailey, who’s right-handed, developed a highly proficient left hand during the last several months. This didn’t come about by choice.

Bailey, a 6-foot-5 guard who's first name rhymes with "sky," during June caught a lob pass back home in Wilson, N.C., and after the airborne reception, attempted a dunk.

“My momentum just took me off the rim,” he said.

Bailey descended awkwardly, braced his fall with his hands, and broke his right wrist. He spent about two months in a cast. The injury did not keep Bailey off the court. He went to work on that left hand, dribbling, and with layups and short shots.

“Throughout this whole process, I think I’ll be more confident when (dribbling or shooting) with my left hand, just because I’m used to using it now,” said Bailey.

Bailey still is not fully involved in Spiders’ practices. He participates in defensive drills, but is not extensively engaged on offense as the wrist continues to recuperate.