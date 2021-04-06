Grant Golden didn't want to one day ask 'What if?' He'll stay at UR for sixth year.

Earlier, 5-9 starter Jacob Gilyard and 6-7 starter Nathan Cayo announced they will return for fifth seasons.

“All of us are in different spots and different situations, and we’re certainly weighing different things,” Golden said. “But throughout this whole process, there’s been a group dynamic, and those are two guys who I really love playing with.

“It’s really an honor to put on the same jersey as them coming from my standpoint. So certainly them deciding they wanted to come back weighed into my decision.”

Golden late in the season fractured the middle finger on his left hand, which has been surgically repaired. “I’ve got three, brand-new, shiny screws in there,” he said. Golden hopes to resume basketball activity in about a month.

“Obviously, the way this year went, the effect that (the pandemic) had on everything, shutting down (the Spiders) three times, not getting to play all our games, stuff like not having senior night, not having fans, that was certainly tough,” said Golden.