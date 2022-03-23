Guard Isaiah Wilson, who started 15 Spiders games this season, enters transfer portal

University of Richmond sophomore guard Isaiah Wilson, who started 15 games during the season's first half, has entered the transfer portal and is not expected to return to the Spiders.

Wilson, a 6-footer from Pittsburgh, averaged 2.3 points and 15 minutes for Richmond (24-13), which won the A-10 championship and knocked off Iowa in the NCAA tournament before losing to Providence.

Wilson's playing time decreased after Andre Gustavson returned in December from offseason hips surgeries.

Senior Jacob Gilyard was a five-year starter as UR's point guard, and expected to play that position next season is Jason Nelson, a John Marshall High graduate who redshirted this year.

Wilson was known for his defensive ability and aggressiveness. He appeared in 20 games, and started two of them, as a freshman.