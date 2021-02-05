Hampton joining SoCon men's lacrosse league, to which Spiders, VMI belong

The University of Richmond is part of a men’s lacrosse shuffle announced Friday.

The Spiders starting next season will be remain a member of a reconfigured Southern Conference that will lose Air Force and Bellarmine, and add Hampton. VMI also stays in the SoCon, which will include High Point, Jacksonville, and Mercer.

Hampton becomes a SoCon men’s lacrosse member on July 1.

Air Force and Bellarmine will shift to the ASUN, giving that league six members (Cleveland State, Utah, Detroit Mercy, Robert Morris), the minimum number required for an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament.

The 2021 SoCon tournament will be held May 6 and May 8 at UR. The Spiders’ season begins Feb. 13 against visiting Loyola.

The A-10 does not sponsor men’s lacrosse, though there has been momentum in recent years for the league to do so.