Happy Virginia homecoming for Hofstra guard Jalen Ray, who scored 23 in win at UR

After back-to-back wins (at Vanderbilt, vs. Loyola-Chicago) in which Richmond started effectively and experienced difficulty protecting second-half leads, the Spiders scrambled from behind against the Pride. This wasn’t going to be a typical Richmond game, with the Spiders generating their normal offensive flow. Hofstra played a wide zone that eliminate much of the 3-point shooting and screen-and-cut action to which UR is wed.

Richmond didn’t hit its first 3 until 7:23 remained in the first half. By then, Hofstra led 27-17. One of the many advantages of an older team such as UR: players understand when they’re in an offensive grind, try to get to the free-throw line for points, and reflexively turn up the defensive effort to get back into contention.

The Spiders did that, and trailed 36-33 at halftime.

Most valuable for Richmond against that zone was the passing and scoring of Golden from the high post. Jumpers from that spot and dishes to cutting Spiders got UR on its second-half roll. But Hofstra's offense roared back.

"We just need to be more aggressive," Mooney said of the defense his team played.

When Pride players went to score, the Spiders too often were not applying sufficient pressure or adequately contesting shots, in Mooney's estimation.