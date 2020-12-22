Happy Virginia homecoming for Hofstra guard Jalen Ray, who scored 23 in win at UR

The University of Richmond's specialty has not been these pre-Christmas break games in recent years. The Spiders lost to Radford on Dec. 22 last year. In 2016-17, UR went down at Oral Roberts on Dec. 23.
Hofstra knocked the jingle out of Richmond's bells Tuesday. At the Robins Center, the Pride trailed by nine with 10 minutes left, and then out-executed UR to win 76-71. Hofstra shot 70% in the second half, during which it made seven of 10 3-point attempts, and 60.4% for the game.
"We just didn't defend well enough from the beginning to the end," said UR senior forward Grant Golden. "That's what it came down to during that stretch as well. Not good enough on defense."
A Virginian did in the Spiders. Hampton High grad Jalen Ray, a senior Hofstra guard, scored 23. He was on UR's recruiting radar for a while at Hampton, according to UR coach Chris Mooney.
Richmond was down 67-66 with 2:30 and then missed two 3-point shots while the Pride converted back-to-back dunks.
"They made shots at will, ran plays, got looks inside, outside," said Golden.
Hofstra (4-3) was picked to win the CAA, and is the league’s defending champion. The A-10 preseason poll led with the Spiders (6-2), who were playing their final game outside of conference competition.
After back-to-back wins (at Vanderbilt, vs. Loyola-Chicago) in which Richmond started effectively and experienced difficulty protecting second-half leads, the Spiders scrambled from behind against the Pride. This wasn’t going to be a typical Richmond game, with the Spiders generating their normal offensive flow. Hofstra played a wide zone that eliminate much of the 3-point shooting and screen-and-cut action to which UR is wed.
Richmond didn’t hit its first 3 until 7:23 remained in the first half. By then, Hofstra led 27-17. One of the many advantages of an older team such as UR: players understand when they’re in an offensive grind, try to get to the free-throw line for points, and reflexively turn up the defensive effort to get back into contention.
The Spiders did that, and trailed 36-33 at halftime.
Most valuable for Richmond against that zone was the passing and scoring of Golden from the high post. Jumpers from that spot and dishes to cutting Spiders got UR on its second-half roll. But Hofstra's offense roared back.
"We just need to be more aggressive," Mooney said of the defense his team played.
When Pride players went to score, the Spiders too often were not applying sufficient pressure or adequately contesting shots, in Mooney's estimation.
Hofstra led with senior guards Tareq Coburn (15 points) and Ray, who scored 29 and 28 in his two games prior to his return to Virginia.
“They’re just very confident, experienced, and they play with a really good carefree style,” Mooney said Monday. “They forget a missed shot or a turnover and they continue to be aggressive and really cause problems for everybody … They like having the ball in their hands and making plays.”
NOTES: The Spiders hustle home for a short Christmas break and return to Richmond on Dec. 26 to begin preparations for their A-10 opener at Davidson on Dec. 30. That is the first of 18 league games that remain for Richmond.
Speaking of 6-10 freshman Andre Weir, who recently chose to leave the program, Mooney said, "I think he should stay ... but he's made his decision. We're going to try to help him in terms of figuring out a new place to go to school ... We certainly wish him the best."
