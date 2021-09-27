Heading into seven rounds of CAA 'fistfights,' Spiders cling to Jake Larson's reliable leg

“He’ll be fine,” Huesman said of Larson, who has been.

Other than that early-season miss, Larson is five for five on field goals this season. He converted 17 of 22 (three blocked) as a freshman in 2019 and is nine for 11 since (no blocks). Additionally, Larson as a kickoff man is responsible for nine touchbacks this season after nine his entire freshman year.

“Gaining weight, hitting the weight room, coach Brincks has done a great job helping me out with that,” Larson said, referring to Spiders strength-and-conditioning coach Scott Brincks. “And then just working on technique a little bit, progressing that way.”

Larson was headed to Buffalo as a preferred walk-on, seeing that option as the best path to possibly earning a scholarship down the line. Then in mid-April of his senior year at Baltimore’s St. Frances Academy, Richmond offered a scholarship.

“So I jumped on that and committed to Richmond,” Larson said. “The recruiting world is crazy for kickers. Lots of great kickers go preferred walk-on, so the scholarship was a big part of it. And then being able to come in right away and [potentially] having an immediate impact was also great.”