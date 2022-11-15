Health of Matt Grace is a concern for Spiders after OT loss at Charleston

Chris Mooney suggested after his University of Richmond team was beaten 92-90 in overtime Monday night at Charleston that he wanted the Spiders’ first road game of the season to be a 45-minute learning experience rather than a losing experience.

He also probably had his fingers crossed on the flight home regarding the health of starting forward Matt Grace.

Grace, a 6-foot-9 fifth-year player who scored 16 points on 5-of-6 shooting in 32 minutes, went down late in the game with a leg injury and did not return. Mooney said after the game that it could not be determined Monday night if there was any structural damage and Grace would be evaluated more thoroughly in Richmond Tuesday.

The Spiders (2-1) meet Wichita State (1-1), which in two home games beat Central Arkansas and lost to Alcorn State, Thursday night at the Robins Center.

The Spiders’ loss at Charleston was memorable for two developments: they rallied from a 21-point deficit in the second half to get the game into overtime, and senior forward Tyler Burton scored a career-high 38.

“Tyler was just tremendous,” said Mooney.

UR led by three with 20 seconds left in regulation, but Andre Gustavson fouled Charleston’s top 3-point shooter, Australian Reyne Smith, as he took a 3. Smith made all three free throws to tie it at 81, and UR failed on two shots during its last possession.

Another 3-point play, this one of the conventional variety, pushed the Cougars (2-1) into the OT lead with 17 seconds left. Burton missed a 3 at the horn.

Richmond left Charleston lamenting its first 10 minutes. UR trailed 27-9 as the Cougars came out aggressive on offense and shot well.

“Obviously we need to not start as slow, especially on the road,” said Mooney. “We kept fighting and clawing … There was never any quit. It’s obviously easy (to do that) when you’re down 21 on the road.”

The confidence that comes with the rally should help and the season progresses, according to Mooney.

The comeback’s foundation was pressure defense, which got the Spiders moving better on offense and rebounding more passionately. Richmond took its first lead – 77-76 - on a 3 by forward Isaiah Bigelow (15 points) with 2:40 left. In 41 minutes, redshirt freshman point guard Jason Nelson scored 10 on 3-of-12 shooting, with four assists and one turnover.

UR was called for “flopping” twice in the first half and the rule modification awards the opponent with a free throw each time. Charleston made both.