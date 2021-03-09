Healthier and heavier, Spider TB Savon Smith 'took the opportunity and ran with it'

Savon Smith compared the University of Richmond’s return to football competition to Christmas.
“We just couldn’t wait for it to get here,” Smith, a Spiders running back, said after UR beat visiting William & Mary 21-14 Saturday.
New Year’s Day may have been a more appropriate celebratory parallel for Smith, a 5-foot-9, 200-pound sophomore from Winchester. He’s healthier after having a chronic foot injury surgically addressed, and heavier after putting on 15 pounds during 2020, when almost all FCS teams, Richmond included, did not play games.
Against William & Mary, Smith gained 56 rushing yards on 12 carries, almost all through between-the-tackles congestion, and made a pair of receptions for 10 yards. This was quite a different role than Smith played at Millbrook High. There, he weighed between 170 and 175 pounds, and starred as a slot receiver who sometimes carried the ball.
“I was never behind the quarterback or anything like that,” said Smith.
Most Division I recruiters moved on from Smith after he broke his foot (stepped on and twisted) during a workout in April of his junior year. He was unable to attend summer camps at which schools identify prospects before further investigation. Smith missed the first half of his senior season at Millbrook, and played the second half with a foot that still wasn’t 100%.
“That kind of limited my [options], and I struggled in the recruiting process,” he said.
Smith seemed set on Division II Fairmont State, in West Virginia. Richmond’s staff invited Smith as a preferred walk-on. “I was still a little shaky on Richmond,” he said. As a non-scholarship recruit, Smith wasn’t sure an opportunity to play would present itself, but he chose UR.
“I just believed in myself,” said Smith. “I thought I could play at this level, so I took the opportunity and ran with it.”
As a true freshman at UR in 2019, Smith weighed 185, and finished third among Spiders in rushing with 271 yards on 53 carries, though he had never been a full-time running back.
“When we saw him make some cuts that he made in camp his first year here, we knew we had a guy that could play. And he’s proven it. Good player. Can make you miss,” said UR coach Russ Huesman, whose Spiders (1-0) visit Elon (1-2) Saturday.
Smith’s foot was surgically repaired last year.
“It was good to have it fixed. And then putting on weight during the pandemic was my biggest goal,” he said. “[In 2019], I felt like I was a little light and just getting knocked down easily.”
As a 200-pounder running against the Tribe’s defense, “It felt better, for sure, just because every time I got hit, I broke more tackles. I was able to withstand stronger hits,” said Smith.
Smith’s role as a ball-carrier expanded after Milan Howard, another member of UR’s tailback rotation, suffered a knee injury in a practice leading up to the spring-semester opener against W&M. Saturday, Smith shared carries with Aaron Dykes (13 rushes, 57 yards). Quarterback Joe Mancuso, who’s 6-4 and 215 pounds, ran 11 times for 63 yards.
“There’s a lot of versatility on our offensive side because we have our running backs, receivers, and with Joe being able to pass and run, it’s hard to key on just one specific part of the offense,” said Smith. “With Joe added into the run game, it’s really helpful for us.”
