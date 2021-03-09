Healthier and heavier, Spider TB Savon Smith 'took the opportunity and ran with it'

“That kind of limited my [options], and I struggled in the recruiting process,” he said.

Smith seemed set on Division II Fairmont State, in West Virginia. Richmond’s staff invited Smith as a preferred walk-on. “I was still a little shaky on Richmond,” he said. As a non-scholarship recruit, Smith wasn’t sure an opportunity to play would present itself, but he chose UR.

“I just believed in myself,” said Smith. “I thought I could play at this level, so I took the opportunity and ran with it.”

As a true freshman at UR in 2019, Smith weighed 185, and finished third among Spiders in rushing with 271 yards on 53 carries, though he had never been a full-time running back.

“When we saw him make some cuts that he made in camp his first year here, we knew we had a guy that could play. And he’s proven it. Good player. Can make you miss,” said UR coach Russ Huesman, whose Spiders (1-0) visit Elon (1-2) Saturday.

Smith’s foot was surgically repaired last year.

“It was good to have it fixed. And then putting on weight during the pandemic was my biggest goal,” he said. “[In 2019], I felt like I was a little light and just getting knocked down easily.”