 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Heat influences Spiders to adjust baseball game times Friday, Saturday

  • 0
20220520_SPO_URBASEp01
P. KEVIN MORLEY/TIMES-DISPATCH

Expected high temperatures influenced the University of Richmond to adjust game times for the final two games of its A-10 baseball series against visiting Rhode Island.

The Spiders and Rams will play at 11 a.m. Friday, when the high temperature in Richmond is projected to be 97, and 11 a.m. Saturday, when the high temperature is projected to be 98.

Those games were originally scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday and noon Saturday. The three-game series starts with a 2 p.m. game Thursday.

joconnor@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6233

@RTDjohnoconnor

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

FIFA appoints women referees to World Cup for the first time

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News