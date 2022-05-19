Heat influences Spiders to adjust baseball game times Friday, Saturday

Expected high temperatures influenced the University of Richmond to adjust game times for the final two games of its A-10 baseball series against visiting Rhode Island.
The Spiders and Rams will play at 11 a.m. Friday, when the high temperature in Richmond is projected to be 97, and 11 a.m. Saturday, when the high temperature is projected to be 98.
Those games were originally scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday and noon Saturday. The three-game series starts with a 2 p.m. game Thursday.
