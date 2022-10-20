Here's an atypical late-season field hockey game: Stanford at Richmond. Why?

Here’s an atypical, late-season college field hockey game: Stanford visits the University of Richmond Sunday morning at 11.

A St. Catherine’s graduate, Caroline Reinhart, plays for Stanford, but that isn’t the reason behind the odd matchup of schools about 3,000 miles apart. Nevertheless, “I know a few girls on the Richmond team, so it’ll be super-exciting to see them,” said Reinhart, a senior attack.

While at St. Catherine’s, Reinhart hoped to attend college on the West Coast, and focused on Stanford. “Not only are you getting the best academics, but you’re also getting a great (athletics) program,” she said.

This unusual game was scheduled because of the relationship between Richmond coach Jamie Montgomery and Stanford coach Roz Ellis, and for the greater good of college field hockey, according to Montgomery.

There are very few field hockey schools in the country’s western half and only three Division I schools in California play: Stanford, California and UC Davis. They belong to the America East Conference, which also includes Maine, Vermont, Albany, UMass Lowell, New Hampshire and Bryant.

Montgomery characterized Stanford, California and UC Davis as “traditionally kind of vulnerable programs because their travel is so expensive, because the majority of field hockey is on the East Coast ... At our coaches’ convention, that’s always on the docket. How do we as programs on the East Coast make sure to help our programs on the West Coast, and make sure they have home games, not all against each other all the time?”

James Madison is currently on a West Coast trip to Stanford (Thursday), UC Davis (Friday) and California (Sunday). According to Montgomery, the Spiders are exploring the possibility of playing at Stanford in upcoming seasons. Coaches are trying to grow the game on the West Coast, according to Montgomery.

The presence of three West Coast schools in a league - even one based in New England - allows them to play for a conference championship and an automatic NCAA tournament bid, rather than competing as independents and struggling to find opponents. Travel budgets for those California schools that belong to America East, however, need to be robust, and their players are often in the air.

“It’s definitely very difficult. We fly pretty much every week,” said Reinhart. “But we have kind of adapted so that we do a lot of homework on the flight. You get friends to send you their notes, and things like that. I think because we’re so used to having school online from COVID, it was an easier transition this year compared to the years prior.

“But it is a lot of flying, a lot of recovery needed to make sure our bodies are OK after flights and ready for the games.”

Stanford went from Sept. 11 to Oct. 14 without a home game, playing in Massachusetts, Vermont, New York, and Rhode Island. Following Sunday’s game at UR, the Cardinal return to Stanford, then travel back east for regular-season games at Maine (Oct. 28) and New Hampshire (Oct. 30), and stay in New England for the America East tournament (Nov. 2-6).