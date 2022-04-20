Here's defending champion Richmond's blueprint for staying relevant in upgraded A-10

Four struggling A-10 programs - La Salle, George Washington, Massachusetts and Rhode Island - hired new coaches. League rosters change almost daily via the transfer portal. Two programs with second-year coaches - George Mason and Fordham – displayed growth last season in their first years.

And Loyola Chicago, a consistent winner, comes aboard in July, making the A-10 a 15-team league.

The conference looks as though it will be considerably stronger next season. The defending champion, the University of Richmond, is moving to stay in the top tier despite the losses of seniors Grant Golden, Jacob Gilyard, Nathan Cayo and Nick Sherod.

Here’s the blueprint UR coach Chris Mooney appears to be following:

Step one - keep your best returning player

On April 6, 6-foot-7 rising senior Tyler Burton, who has two seasons of eligibility remaining, announced he would enter the 2022 NBA Draft while reserving his right to withdraw. Burton, who was the Spiders’ leading scorer (16.1 ppg) and rebounder (7.7 rpg), by declaring for the draft can work out for NBA teams through the spring and receive feedback, then come back to college if he so chooses, a fairly common move.

If he is viewed as an NBA Draft selection, Burton would probably leave UR. That does not seem likely. His name appears in none of the respected projected drafts.

“I think he’ll impress scouts very much and already has,” Mooney said Monday. “I hope the best for him. But we’re preparing for him to be here.”

Mooney believes Burton has NBA potential.

Step two - keep good players with remaining eligibility

Since the completion of the season, starting guard Andre Gustavson and key reserve forward Matt Grace announced they would return for fifth “bonus seasons” the NCAA allowed because of the pandemic. Each graduates in May.

Gustavson, who’s 6-5, averaged 4.5 points and has been the Spiders’ premier perimeter defender. The 6-9 Grace (4.1 ppg, 2.4 rpg) made notable improvement during the second half of this season.

“I think it’s truly special … humbling for me and great for the program,” said Mooney of their decisions to return. “For guys with options that they have, to choose to be at Richmond, just incredible.”

This is the second consecutive year UR will benefit from seniors returning for “bonus years.” Golden, Gilyard, Cayo and Sherod did so.

Step three - bring in players who can immediately help

The Spiders this spring acquired a pair of transfers, 7-0, 260-pound Neal Quinn from Lafayette and 6-7, 200-pound Isaiah Bigelow from Wofford. Each has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Of Quinn, Mooney said, “He shot at an extremely high percentage. He’s a really impressive low-post scorer, and obviously a great passer, really a tremendous passer. And every bit of 7-feet ... I do believe that our strength-and-conditioning program will have a tremendous impact on his continued development.”

Bigelow provides versatility on offense and as a defender. Though Bigelow will graduate from Wofford in May, he played only two seasons there (redshirted as a freshman and then missed a year with knee injury). Mooney believes Bigelow’s best basketball is ahead of him.

Incoming freshman Michael Walz is 6-11, and the Spiders have one scholarship remaining, perhaps for a transfer who can consistently hit 3s. There are three players who redshirted as freshmen this season: 5-10 Jason Nelson (John Marshall High), 6-4 Malcolm Dread, and 6-7 Aidan Noyes.

UR plays on without two assistant coaches from the championship team. Kevin Hovde, who spent one year on Mooney's staff, shifted to Florida. Associate head coach Rob Jones, a Spiders staffer in some capacity for 17 years, moved to Liberty as Flames associate head coach.