Hermitage High grad David Boyden joins Spiders hoops staff from UNCG

The restock of Chris Mooney’s assistant-coaches roster is complete. The University of Richmond hired UNCG assistant David Boyden, a 1998 graduate of Hermitage High and a member of the school's hall of fame.

Boyden comes to UR with a decade of Division I coaching experience. After playing and coaching at Western Kentucky, he worked on staffs at Radford, Tennessee Tech, Eastern Kentucky and Georgia, where Boyden was an administrative assistant and director of basketball operations.

Boyden attended Fork Union Military Academy after leaving Hermitage. At Western Kentucky, he was a two-time All-Sun Belt Conference selection and 1,000-point scorer.

Mooney’s staff lost all three assistants from the 2022 A-10 championship team. Associate head coach Rob Jones moved to Liberty’s staff, Kevin Hovde shifted to the Florida staff, and Maurice Joseph now works on the Butler staff.

Mooney, in his 18th year at UR, promoted Will Gipe from director of program development to assistant coach and hired former Spiders guard Peter Thomas from Campbell to fill the second assistant-coach position.