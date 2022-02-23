Highly anticipated burst of UR career starts in spring ball for ex-VMI QB Reece Udinski

The most prolific passer in VMI history puts on a University of Richmond helmet for the first time Saturday, when the Spiders begin spring practice. Reece Udinski threw for 7,877 yards as a Keydet and spent last season as a Maryland reserve.

Udinski was a four-year VMI starter, and has one season of eligibility remaining. He graduated from VMI (economics, business) in the spring of 2021, when he suffered a knee injury and played in four games. Udinski arrived at UR on Jan. 10, and is seeking his Master’s in liberal arts.

Wednesday, Udinski, a 6-foot-4, 220-pounder from North Wales, Pa., shared his thoughts on …

After doing this three times, how long does it take to get comfortable in a school and football program?

“I would say about a week. To me, I don’t think it really took that long at Richmond (compared to) the previous two schools, which was a big positive for me. Just being able to navigate around the campus, which is relatively small, definitely helped, and the guys on the team were so welcoming and so helpful. I really appreciate what they did for me because they made my time and my adjustment so much easier than I could have ever imagined.”

Your commitment to UR followed the Spiders hiring ex-VMI offensive coordinator Bill Cosh for the same position, so would you have considered Richmond if Coach Cosh were not at UR?

“I would have. I don’t know what my final decision would have been. I had two FBS offers and two FCS offers … I think Coach Cosh being here was the deciding factor.”

You are a newcomer as a Spider, but more familiar with the offense than your teammates, so how does that shape spring ball for you?

“Just being table to share my knowledge of the offense with everybody else has definitely helped me get to know (them) extremely well. I’m always open to questions with guys. I think being experienced in the offense has helped me take a leadership role. On the field, guys will look to me for answers. I appreciate that they trust me to help them out.”

Do you expect no rust, a little rust, or a lot of rust after not playing much last season?

“Any time somebody tears an ACL, they’re going to be sitting out for a good amount of time … I feel like I’ve put a lot of work in to be back to where I was before my injury. So, I feel good.”

If you could do it over again, would you have spent last season at Maryland?

“Yes, I would. I don’t have any regrets about my path. It was a really hard time, tearing my ACL in the spring. Maryland, I appreciate that they kept my scholarship. They could have pulled it, but they didn’t. I appreciate that, and they helped me get my knee better.”

How about a couple of initial impressions of the Spiders football operation?

“First of all, it’s a very close-knit team, which is something I truly appreciate. Everybody is really close, and the relationships are really strong. The players and the coaches also have a good relationship, which is something that I really appreciate as well. And then, there are a lot of talented players.”

How do you recollect your time at VMI?

“VMI is very unique and I think spending four years at a school like VMI is going to present you with a lot of challenges, but I think now that I’ve graduated, I appreciate a lot of the things that school did for me, especially with football. I would say it was a tremendous experience.”

Expectations are high for you and the Spiders, which means what to you?

“We’re not really focusing on what the outside perspective is. We have our own set of goals and one of those is to win the CAA. I think we have a great team to do that.”