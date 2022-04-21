Hitting to all fields, Spiders freshman Jake Elbeery headed in right direction

Five singles went in three directions: two to right, two to center, and one to left.

This is what University of Richmond freshman Jake Elbeery did Tuesday at James Madison in the Spiders’ 10-2 win. Elbeery, 6-4 and 215 pounds, plays first base, throws right, and bats left-handed.

After the 5-for-5 day at JMU, he's hitting .295 with two homers and 21 RBI heading into the Spiders’ three-game A-10 series against visiting George Washington.

“I pull balls every now and again, but that’s not the approach,” said Elbeery, a resident of North Andover, Mass. “My approach is just staying right up the middle with it.”

The goal, according to Elbeery, is to allow the pitched ball to travel as far as possible before committing via swing. That commonly results in hitting to the opposite field - left field or left-center, in Elbeery's case - where many of his hits have landed.

“He’s that type of hitter,” UR coach Tracy Woodson said of Elbeery. “We’re working on trying to get some more power ... We think he’s got it in there. But he does know what he’s doing hitting-wise. He will use the whole field.

“This is a good bat for us for four years, we hope.”

Notre Dame’s loss was UR’s gain. As a high-school sophomore, Elbeery committed to the Irish. That arrangement evaporated when Notre Dame made a coaching change. Other Power 5 schools, Richmond, and Columbia showed interest in Elbeery.

“I was like, ‘OK, I can go to a big-time school, or go to a school that really wants me and I think that I have a better chance of impacting the team as a freshman,’” Elbeery said while sitting in Pitt Field’s stands before a Wednesday workout.

“That’s why I chose here. I love the campus. I love the coaching staff, what they had to offer. Good academics were obviously a priority, and being south was definitely a bonus.”

He visited during the fall, watched an intrasquad game, and took note of the way balls get out of Richmond’s relatively small ballpark.

“Especially right field, balls do fly out of here,” said Elbeery. “Definitely a hitter’s park.”

He didn’t have any trouble acclimating to college pitching in the fall – “I didn’t feel overmatched,” Elbeery said – and so he headed into his first spring season with confidence.

“It’s definitely humbling being able to have success as a freshman at a Division I school,” he said.

Offense has not been the problem for Richmond (17-16, 2-7 A-10). The Spiders rank second in the league in hitting (.298) and third in homers. They have been handicapped by defensive issues, walks issued by their pitchers, and injuries on their pitching staff.

Third baseman Dom Toso ranks second among league batters with a .414 average. He also has six homers and 45 RBI.

Notes: The games against George Washington at Pitt Field are Friday (2:30 p.m.), Saturday (1 p.m.) and Sunday (noon) and there is no admission charge … Seven of 12 A-10 teams advance to the league tournament at Fordham May 24-28 and UR is current next-to-last in the standings.