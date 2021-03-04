Hollis Mathis, W&M's 'football junkie' QB, readies for next step versus Spiders

In 2019, Mathis became the third true freshman to start at quarterback in school history, and the first to start a season-opener. He passed for 976 yards and ran for 546. He also made two receptions for 13 yards. The Tribe went 5-7 (3-5 CAA), finishing seventh among 12 CAA teams in scoring offense (25.2 ppg) and 10th in total offense (340.9 ypg).

London called Mathis “a football junkie ... He’s a guy that’s first to the meetings, last to leave, after practice he’s making extra throws, all those things.

“Everybody can make the primary and secondary reads, but now he’s gotten better at the check-downs and all the other things that quarterbacks have to know and learn and be cognizant about. I give a lot of credit to him for wanting to be the best he can be, not just in the classroom and in the community, but definitely on the field in terms of his work ethic.”

In his first college game, the 6-foot-2, 170-pound Mathis ran for 127 yards, the most by a Tribe quarterback in program history, which dates to 1893. He carried 16 times during that 30-17 win over visiting Lafayette in W&M’s 2019 season-opener. He passed for 66 yards.