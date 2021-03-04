Hollis Mathis, W&M's 'football junkie' QB, readies for next step versus Spiders

In William & Mary's last football game, its offensive coordinator was Brennan Marion. How long ago was that? Marion switched jobs twice since then.
He left W&M to become the receivers coach at Hawaii, spent the 2020 season there, and has since become the receivers coach at Pittsburgh. The Tribe last played on Nov. 23, 2019, when they won 21-15 in overtime at Richmond.
In Marion’s Go-Go offense, the plan was to push the pace, run as many plays as possible, wear down opposing defenses. The emphasis on speed snaps may not be as strong when the Tribe returns to Robins Stadium for their Saturday spring-semester opener against the Spiders.
W&M’s new offensive coordinator is Christian Taylor, a Class of 2007 grad and former back-up Tribe QB, who came from the University of San Diego staff. The pandemic delivered few benefits, but one was providing Taylor time to install an offense that showcases versatile sophomore quarterback Hollis Mathis, one of the CAA’s most exciting players.
“It’s been fun to watch him develop, watch him become a leader, watch him do some of the things offensively that we’re going to try to do,” said W&M coach Mike London, whose team completed spring practice in 2020 before the pandemic shut down college sports. Taylor arrived from San Diego for practice No. 3.
The Tribe and the rest of the CAA did not play games in 2020 because of the health crisis. Per NCAA guidelines, W&M was permitted 15 fall practices.
In 2019, Mathis became the third true freshman to start at quarterback in school history, and the first to start a season-opener. He passed for 976 yards and ran for 546. He also made two receptions for 13 yards. The Tribe went 5-7 (3-5 CAA), finishing seventh among 12 CAA teams in scoring offense (25.2 ppg) and 10th in total offense (340.9 ypg).
London called Mathis “a football junkie ... He’s a guy that’s first to the meetings, last to leave, after practice he’s making extra throws, all those things.
“Everybody can make the primary and secondary reads, but now he’s gotten better at the check-downs and all the other things that quarterbacks have to know and learn and be cognizant about. I give a lot of credit to him for wanting to be the best he can be, not just in the classroom and in the community, but definitely on the field in terms of his work ethic.”
In his first college game, the 6-foot-2, 170-pound Mathis ran for 127 yards, the most by a Tribe quarterback in program history, which dates to 1893. He carried 16 times during that 30-17 win over visiting Lafayette in W&M’s 2019 season-opener. He passed for 66 yards.
"We have all seen what Hollis can do with his legs," Matt Johns, W&M's quarterbacks coach and a former Virginia quarterback, said last summer. "The next step for him is as a passer."
That's William & Mary’s path away from four consecutive losing seasons, and it continues at UR, also opening its spring-semester season.
“Our guys will be excited to play. I don’t know how much juice the coaches got to give them. They’re going to be excited,” said Richmond coach Russ Huesman. “I know William & Mary will be excited to play the game, too.”
The Spiders will bring a clear, and unpleasant, recollection of Mathis. He threw the game-winning touchdown pass – 23 yards to Zach Burdick – in W&M's 2019 overtime win at Robins Stadium.
NOTE: UR announced Wednesday that the 1 p.m. game will be televised by NBC Sports Washington ... The Tribe and Spiders are also scheduled to play in Williamsburg, on April 10, the final game of the teams' six-game spring slates.
