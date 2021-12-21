Hoops brings out 'dog' in Spider Tyler Burton, as it did with his father at Providence

Tyler Burton, the University of Richmond’s leading scorer and rebounder, watched many of his father's games on video and came away with this impression: "He was a junkyard dog."

On a basketball court, there may be no higher praise. Quinton Burton was a 6-foot-5 guard/forward who played at Providence 1987-90. Those classified as “junkyard dogs” are spirited souls. They defend, rebound, and don’t mind hitting the deck for a loose ball.

“I was a slasher, shot the 3 also,” Quinton Burton said Monday, “but just more of that defensive tenacity, that energy, kind of a bulldog-type mentality.”

It is here we should note that Burton played against Old Dominion Sunday with his right hand taped because of a blister caused when he slid on the Spectrum Center court for a loose ball in a win over N.C. State last Friday night in Charlotte. That did not seem to affect his performance vs. ODU – 29 points and 10 rebounds – a continuation of exemplary play.

Burton, a 6-7 junior, averages 19.1 points and 7 rebounds. He has made 45.5% of his 3-point attempts and 77.6% from the free-throw line. He was primarily a defender/rebounder as a freshman. Burton’s game expanded some last season. Now he looks destined for all-A-10.