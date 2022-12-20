Hopewell alum Elvin Edmonds IV shoots 56% for Bucknell, which makes 50.2%

Hopewell High grad Elvin Edmonds IV hit both of his attempts in Bucknell’s 61-55 win over Merrimack Sunday. That increased Edmonds’ shooting percentage to 56%. He is not a post man who majors in high-percentage maneuvers.

Edmonds is a 6-foot-2 sophomore who has also converted 51.5% of his 3-point attempts (17-33).

He leads a Bison team that's been good at taking good shots and making them heading into Wednesday night’s date at the University of Richmond (5-6). Bucknell (7-4) ranks No. 13 nationally in field-goal percentage (50.2) and No. 14 in 3-point percentage (40.3).

“I think we just have a lot of guys that are unselfish and that can shoot the ball really well,” said Edmonds (8.7 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 2.8 apg), who's in his second season as a starter. “We all trust each other to make open shots, and make good decisions (that lead to) good shots.

“We all play together pretty well. So it is a combination of guys who can shoot, but also having guys who make the right play.”

The Bison are coached for the eighth year by former Randolph-Macon player and coach Nathan Davis, who said, “I think the strength of our team is that I don’t know if we have any one guy that is a dominant player. But everyone on the floor can score. Everyone on the floor when they’re open can make shots. Everyone can make passes.

"And so as long as we don’t hunt shots and let the ball find us, we’re going to shoot a good percentage.”

The Bison shot 38.2% in last December’s 81-50 loss at Richmond. That was a young Bucknell team that committed 10 first-half turnovers. Edmonds finished the game with four turnovers, and missed five of seven shots.

“Coming in as a freshman, it’s just getting adjusted to the game. Everything is moving so fast,” said Edmonds, the 2021 Times-Dispatch player of the year after averaging 25.9 points, 5 assists, 5.5 rebounds and 4.3 steals while shooting 56.3% at Hopewell. “You’re not really thinking about anything. You’re just trying to not mess up when you go out there.

“This year, I think that I’m a lot more comfortable, comfortable with the ball, comfortable with what we want to do as a team, and comfortable with myself and more confident. The game just slowed down a lot for me. It’s easier to make reads, score and shoot.”

His target coming out of Hopewell, where Edmonds was a four-year starter, was not to hook on at Richmond, or VCU, or any other school in Virginia.

“I think I just wanted to go somewhere where I could play as a freshman … and develop and not just stay where I wouldn’t probably play as much,” said Edmonds.

Davis said, “Elvin has been terrific. He has been very reliable. Very coachable. Plays hard … He makes good decisions for the most part. He makes shots. And I think he’s going to continue to improve. So I think he’s got a very bright future.”

Edmonds’ father, Elvin Edmonds III, has been the Hopewell High boys coach since 2015. His mother, Jackie Edmonds, has been the Hopewell High girls coach since 2014. The couple met while playing basketball at Saint Paul’s College, which was a Division II school in Lawrenceville. Saint Paul's closed in 2013 due to financial reasons.

“They’ve been coaching since I’ve been alive, so I’ve just always been – me and my sisters have been – just always in the gym, just been raised in the gym, basically,” said Edmonds, who has three sisters. One of his sisters, Imani, is a senior basketball player at the United States Naval Academy.

“We grew up playing basketball, playing rec league, playing middle school, playing high school, playing AAU,” said Edmonds.

Bucknell is led by 6-3 senior guard Xander Rice (15.9 ppg), the son of King Rice, a McDonald’s All-American who starred at North Carolina and now is Monmouth’s coach.

“We’ve had some good moments. We’ve obviously had some moments that I’m not as happy about. But I think we’re headed in the right direction,” said Davis.

Note: The 7 p.m. Bucknell-at-UR game will be televised by NBC Sports Washington.