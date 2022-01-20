How many NCAA players can assemble, clean and fire a military-issue rifle? UR's Andre Gustavson can.

Andre Gustavson arrived at the University of Richmond, having traveled from his home in Finland, on Aug. 19, 2018.
Gustavson was 19, fresh off four months of compulsory military training in Finland, with two more months to serve during the subsequent summer. He had visited China, Spain, the United States, Italy, Bulgaria, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia and other countries while competing as a member of Finland’s national basketball program.
“I always wanted to play in the States, and Richmond has been a really good place for me to do that. I love being here,” Gustavson said Wednesday.
Now a 6-foot-5 senior, he said homesickness never caused him to seriously consider leaving UR.
“I’ve enjoyed this,” said Gustavson, who has annually returned to Finland for only a month or two. “If I went back home, I don’t know what I’d be doing.”
From his first day as a Spider, Gustavson was different, because of his nationality and background. How many NCAA players who aren't at a service academy can assemble, clean and fire a military-issue rifle?
How many have experienced combat training and spent several nights sleeping in tents pitched in wooded areas after carrying an 80-pound pack for much of the day?
Gustavson still is different, from a hoops perspective, because of his commitment to defense, the athleticism and footwork that help him effectively guard, and the ball-handling and strength that allow him to aggressively take the ball to the goal.
Nothing disrupts a defensive plan more than a player who beats his man off the dribble and reaches the lane without company. Defenses go into scramble mode. Openings appear. High-percentage shots follow.
If UR has an X-factor heading in its final 13 A-10 games, it’s Gustavson, who joined the Spiders' starting lineup for the first time this season in Tuesday night’s 83-70 win at Fordham. He scored 11, with 7 rebounds, 2 steals and a block for UR (11-7, 2-3 A-10), which visits La Salle (6-9, 1-4 A-10) Saturday.
Spiders coach Chris Mooney said it’s been clear how Gustavson has physically progressed in the last few weeks after recovering from surgery on each hip during the offseason. He didn’t suit up for a game until Dec. 11, more than a month after the Spiders opened.
As a freshman and sophomore, Gustavson regularly contributed, totaling 25 starts while getting accustomed to Division I basketball and the UR system. As a junior …
“Yeah, so last year,” Gustavson said, and then paused. “It was a dark time.”
There were the three COVID pauses experienced by the Spiders, keeping them quarantined. In addition, Gustavson played in pain for most of the season because of what he thought was a groin problem.
“It was super-hard to move,” he said.
Gustavson missed the first four league games and played with discomfort the rest of the way. He ended up having the first hip surgery on May 20, the second on July 1. This January gradually brought freedom of movement Gustavson hadn’t enjoyed in two years.
He talks about “plugging in on offense” with the ultra-experienced other players UR starts. Gustavson is near the top of no one’s scouting report. Defenses shade others. Emerging from that "dark time," an opening is appearing.
Note: Saturday’s Richmond-at-La Salle game starts at 4:30 p.m. and will be televised by the USA Network ... There will be fans in the stands, unlike at Fordham, where UR played Tuesday. At La Salle, fans will be required to show proof of vaccination, or exemptions plus negative COVID tests.
