How many NCAA players can assemble, clean and fire a military-issue rifle? UR's Andre Gustavson can.

Andre Gustavson arrived at the University of Richmond, having traveled from his home in Finland, on Aug. 19, 2018.

Gustavson was 19, fresh off four months of compulsory military training in Finland, with two more months to serve during the subsequent summer. He had visited China, Spain, the United States, Italy, Bulgaria, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia and other countries while competing as a member of Finland’s national basketball program.

“I always wanted to play in the States, and Richmond has been a really good place for me to do that. I love being here,” Gustavson said Wednesday.

Now a 6-foot-5 senior, he said homesickness never caused him to seriously consider leaving UR.

“I’ve enjoyed this,” said Gustavson, who has annually returned to Finland for only a month or two. “If I went back home, I don’t know what I’d be doing.”

From his first day as a Spider, Gustavson was different, because of his nationality and background. How many NCAA players who aren't at a service academy can assemble, clean and fire a military-issue rifle?