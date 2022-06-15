'I don’t like planning for kids to leave.' Spiders coaches balance four-year players, transfers.

Seventy-two hours. That’s how long it took between the University of Richmond’s first interaction with Wagner graduate transfer women’s basketball player Emilija Krista Grava and her May 12 commitment to UR, according to Spiders coach Aaron Roussell.

“I don’t say that as something to be proud of, because I do think we pride ourselves on building relationships and having those relationships,” Roussell said. “But those are a little bit micowaved when you’re doing it with the transfer portal.”

Division I programs might recruit some high-school prospects for 72 weeks before they make commitments.

Schools everywhere, particularly those with strong academic reputations, seek a balance between recruiting four-year players and presenting them with a full college experience, and taking advantage of the transfer portal that can provide rapid fortification.

"I think that we will use transfers more than we have in the past, partly because there are so many available. There's certainly more statistical evidence of their abilities," said men’s coach Chris Mooney, in his 18th year at Richmond.

Three transfers joined the UR men’s program during a 12-day April stretch, and 7-foot Neal Quinn (Lafayette, two years left), 6-7 Isaiah Bigelow (Wofford, two years left) and 6-5 Jason Roche (The Citadel, three years left) are projected to immediately become major contributors.

“We are open to taking transfers and have been open to taking transfers, with the preference for four- and five-year players,” Mooney said when Richmond competed in the NCAA tournament as A-10 champion.

Richmond pitches “best of both worlds,” a reference to high academics and Division I competition, and Roussell called UR “a unique spot because academics is such a huge part of what we recruit to.” The value of a UR degree can keep some team members in the program who may not regularly play. But Roussell, who's in his fourth year, acknowledged that “all of our players are highly competitive and want to be on the floor.”

In the 6-foot-2 Krista Grava, the Spiders got a three-time, first team All-Northeast Conference player who made 90 starts at Wagner. From Latvia, Krista Grava arrives at UR already having scored 1,311 points in Division I. She has one season of eligibility remaining.

“Emilija brings four years of college basketball experience, on top of international experience playing for the Latvian national teams. That experience means a lot. Even if it’s not in your system, it says a lot,” said Roussell. “I think we’ve had some really good players we’ve had on our rosters, but she comes in here already the most decorated, and she has achieved the most at the college level.”

That being established, Roussell and Mooney do not want their programs known for player transiency. Mooney said he generally examines potential transfers who have at least two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Since the conclusion of last season, two players transferred from the UR men’s program – junior guard Isaiah Wilson (Winthrop) and graduate forward Souleymane Koureissi (Radford). Roussell said he sees the possibility of “one or two” roster vacancies each season in his program because of outgoing transfers.

“I don’t like planning for kids to leave. I don’t want that to be in our assistant coach’s heads. I don’t want that to be in our kids’ heads,” said Roussell, who’s in his fourth year at UR. ‘We made a commitment to you. We want you to be here for four years.’”

As a relatively small private school such as Richmond tries to keep up with large, state schools in the A-10 and opponents in higher-profile leagues during nonconference contests, one of the Spiders’ advantages can be cohesion built with a roster of veteran players.

That element helped the most experienced UR team in history capture the 2022 A-10 title and defeat Big Ten champion Iowa in the NCAA tournament. Four scholarship players chose to return following graduation for fifth (Jacob Gilyard, Nathan Cayo) or sixth years (Grant Golden, Nick Sherod). That kind of team may not exist again in college basketball, Mooney believes.

Ed Cooley, the coach of the Providence team that eliminated UR, praised Richmond's players, saying "given what the (transfer) portal system looks like. They (reaped) the rewards of their loyalty to the coaching staff."