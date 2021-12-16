If Spiders intend to dance in March, Friday's date with N.C. State is a big shot

The Spiders defeated at least one power-conference opponent in 14 of Mooney’s previous 16 seasons at UR, which has 25 wins vs current power-conference members with Mooney as coach. Richmond fell to Maryland and Mississippi State in the Baha Mar Hoops Classic in its two cracks earlier this season.

The Spiders led Maryland by 8 with 6:48 left and were outscored 17-3 over the next five minutes in the 86-80 loss. They were beaten by Mississippi State 82-71 in overtime.

Mooney said, “Recruiting good players” is the most important part of staying with power-conference competition, but there’s more.

“Your toughness, your sense for the game and things,” he said. “Offensively, we’re going to play the same way, no matter who we’re playing, and that’s proven to be pretty effective. And generally, we take care of the ball and get good shots. That’s a really key element.”

Defensively against upper-tier opposition, Richmond under Mooney has focused on taking away the go-to move of that particular team, “at all costs,” he said. “And if you can be successful there, then it gives you a great chance because it’s usually the other team’s biggest strength.”