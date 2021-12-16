If Spiders intend to dance in March, Friday's date with N.C. State is a big shot

Confidentially ask University of Richmond players about the best they could get from a scheduling standpoint. Facing an ACC team on a neutral court would indubitably be high on the list.
When the Spiders meet N.C. State Friday night in Charlotte, it will be UR’s third and final shot at a Power 5 opponent this season, a pivotal game for a veteran Richmond team that views the NCAA tournament as a reachable goal.
Huge game for UR. That's what the metrics say. That's not what Tyler Burton says.
“Every game is a top priority for all of us,” said the 6-foot-7 junior, the Spiders leading scorer (18.4 ppg) and rebounder (6.6 rpg). “We come in every single day, put in all this work. I mean, you’re working for the game, and that’s what we got.”
Richmond (6-4) has won three straight, its longest winning streak of the season. N.C. State (7-3) has dropped two of its last three, to Louisville and Purdue. The Wolfpack present the usual challenges associated with an ACC opponent, according to 17th-year Richmond coach Chris Mooney.
“Some of the things you would anticipate, elite athleticism, length, great rebounding, highlight plays,” said Mooney. “I would say they have all of those in abundance.”
The Spiders defeated at least one power-conference opponent in 14 of Mooney’s previous 16 seasons at UR, which has 25 wins vs current power-conference members with Mooney as coach. Richmond fell to Maryland and Mississippi State in the Baha Mar Hoops Classic in its two cracks earlier this season.
The Spiders led Maryland by 8 with 6:48 left and were outscored 17-3 over the next five minutes in the 86-80 loss. They were beaten by Mississippi State 82-71 in overtime.
Mooney said, “Recruiting good players” is the most important part of staying with power-conference competition, but there’s more.
“Your toughness, your sense for the game and things,” he said. “Offensively, we’re going to play the same way, no matter who we’re playing, and that’s proven to be pretty effective. And generally, we take care of the ball and get good shots. That’s a really key element.”
Defensively against upper-tier opposition, Richmond under Mooney has focused on taking away the go-to move of that particular team, “at all costs,” he said. “And if you can be successful there, then it gives you a great chance because it’s usually the other team’s biggest strength.”
The Wolfpack score behind Dereon Seaborn (19.7 ppg), a 6-7 sophomore from Norfolk’s Lake Taylor High, and also feature 6-3 Virginia transfer Casey Morsell (11.1 ppg). Five N.C. State players average in double-figures.
Richmond-N.C. State (6:30 p.m. on ACC Network) will be played at the Spectrum Center, home of the Charlotte Hornets, and is part of the four-game Basketball Hall of Fame Shootout at that venue. The other games are East Carolina-Liberty (1:30 p.m.), Virginia Tech-St. Bonaventure (4 p.m., ESPN2), and Wake Forest-Charlotte (9 p.m. ACC Network).
“We’re playing in an NBA arena. We’re playing N.C. State. That always is going to give you more enthusiasm, excitement, as you prepare,” said Mooney. “We’re finished finals. That’s also given our guys more enthusiasm and excitement.”
The Spiders have a quick turnaround after meeting the Wolfpack. ODU visits the Robins Center Sunday at 4 p.m.
