In A.J. Smith, UR added a star safety whom VMI could not keep without grad school

The University of Richmond’s A.J. Smith is the rare football transfer who achieved at a high level and then shifted to a second FCS school to try to repeat the feat.
Smith, a safety from Virginia Beach and Frank Cox High, arrived at UR this summer as a VMI graduate who started four seasons for the Keydets and was named all-Southern Conference as a junior and senior. He was a three-time VMI football captain.
Like NCAA athletes in other sports, the 6-foot-2, 204-pound Smith was allowed another year of eligibility because of the pandemic. He could not play again at VMI because he earned a mechanical engineering degree from the school and VMI does not offer graduate school. If Smith wanted to continue his college football career, he needed to switch to another school.
“I talked to my [VMI] teammates and my coaches and they all understand and respect the fact that I did give them all the four years that I could, alongside of them,” Smith, whose “A.J.” stands for Ashton James, said Tuesday. “I think at the end of the day, they were happy for me that I was able to get this opportunity.
“All the guys I graduated with at VMI, they totally support me and what I’m doing now. I’m glad it worked out this way.”
Smith, in his second week in the Spiders’ summer training program, sought a transfer destination “where the brotherhood is strong, which it is here at Richmond. You get a great education, being at Richmond is close to home, my parents are able to come and see games. I just thought this would be the best chance for me to have a good grad experience.”
After playing football since he was a child, the draw of the sport influenced him to use the extra year of eligibility rather than ending his college career at VMI.
“When you’re playing those games, there’s not another feeling like it,” said Smith, who hopes to play professionally.
Smith declined to identify other schools he considered for his graduate year and chose not to say where he visited before selecting VMI. He said he viewed VMI’s scholarship offer as a path apart from others.
“VMI offered a unique experience and I kind of wanted to do something different, something I could build experiences off of, because experience is the best teacher, I think, in life,” he said. “I definitely got that at VMI.”
VMI went 6-2 during the 2021 spring season, the program’s first winning season since 1981, captured its first Southern Conference championship since 1977, and advanced to the FCS playoffs for the first time. The Keydets were defeated 31-24 at James Madison in the opening round of the postseason.
VMI was not nearly as competitive early in Smith’s career. During his first two seasons in Lexington — 2017 and 2018 — the Keydets went 1-21 and did not win any of their 16 Southern Conference games. They improved to 5-7 in 2019 before breaking through to take the league title in the spring of 2021.
“It was a change of culture, a change of mindset, that just led our team and our bodies to excel,” Smith said. “The guys here at Richmond are very good at not quitting. The winning attitude, it really makes a big difference when you’re in the fourth quarter in a tight game.
“It’s a game of inches, you know? It starts mentally.”
Richmond added four other transfers during the offseason: sophomore linebacker Prince Ekwughala (nine games, one start at Colgate), sophomore punter Aaron Trusler (Melbourne, Australia), graduate offensive lineman Jack Bowler (36 games, 24 starts at Holy Cross), and graduate receiver Jonathan Johnson (23 games, primarily special teams at East Carolina).
They join three transfers who played in UR’s 3-1 spring season: tight end John Fitzgerald (Cornell), receiver Leroy Henley (East Carolina), and running back Dante Black (Connecticut).
The Spiders open Sept. 4, against visiting Howard.
(804) 649-6233
@RTDjohnoconnor