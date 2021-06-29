In A.J. Smith, UR added a star safety whom VMI could not keep without grad school

The University of Richmond’s A.J. Smith is the rare football transfer who achieved at a high level and then shifted to a second FCS school to try to repeat the feat.

Smith, a safety from Virginia Beach and Frank Cox High, arrived at UR this summer as a VMI graduate who started four seasons for the Keydets and was named all-Southern Conference as a junior and senior. He was a three-time VMI football captain.

Like NCAA athletes in other sports, the 6-foot-2, 204-pound Smith was allowed another year of eligibility because of the pandemic. He could not play again at VMI because he earned a mechanical engineering degree from the school and VMI does not offer graduate school. If Smith wanted to continue his college football career, he needed to switch to another school.

“I talked to my [VMI] teammates and my coaches and they all understand and respect the fact that I did give them all the four years that I could, alongside of them,” Smith, whose “A.J.” stands for Ashton James, said Tuesday. “I think at the end of the day, they were happy for me that I was able to get this opportunity.

“All the guys I graduated with at VMI, they totally support me and what I’m doing now. I’m glad it worked out this way.”